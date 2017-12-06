Simmonds and Giroux have two points each to lift Flyers over Oilers

EDMONTON — Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist and Claude Giroux added a pair of helpers as the Philadelphia Flyers won their second game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday.

Jordan Weal, Dale Weise and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers (10-11-7), who have won consecutive games on the heels of a 10-game losing skid.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (11-15-2), who have lost two of their last three.

Philadelphia outshot the Oilers 13-7 in the scoreless opening period.

Edmonton finally broke the deadlock four minutes into the second period as they broke out on a short-handed two-on-one with Connor McDavid getting a backhand pass through to Draisaitl, who beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott for his eighth of the season.

The Flyers tied it up five minutes later on the power play with a nice three-way passing play converted in front by Weal, who tipped it past Edmonton goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead on a soft goal with five minutes left in the second period as Weise sent a shot through both the defender’s and Brossoit’s legs.

The Flyers added to their lead four minutes into the third period as a turnover at the Philadelphia blue line led to a breakaway for Raffl, who buried his fourth of the season.

Edmonton battled to get back into the game and pulled to within one on a rebound goal by Nugent-Hopkins with 6:40 remaining.

Simmonds put the game away with an empty-netter with 39 seconds left on the clock.

The Flyers are right back in action on Thursday, concluding a three-game trip in Vancouver. The Oilers embark on a three-game trip out east, beginning on Saturday in Montreal.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting between the two teams. The first was a 2-1 comeback win for the Flyers in Philadelphia in October… Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson remained out with an injury for the Oilers… Neither of Edmonton’s waiver claims from last week, Brandon Davidson (Montreal) and Nathan Walker (Washington), has yet to play for the team this season… The Flyers recently placed goalie Michal Neuvirth and defenceman Brandon Manning on injured reserve. Neuvirth is expected to be out a week, while Manning is likely to miss 3-4 weeks.

