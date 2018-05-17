Simona Halep holds on to No. 1 position in tennis

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME — Simona Halep’s hold on the No. 1 ranking received a boost when American opponent Madison Keys withdrew from their third-round match at the Italian Open on Thursday due to a right rib injury.

Halep needed to reach the quarterfinals and progress further than No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki to hold onto the top spot, and she accomplished the first task.

Wozniacki was facing 15th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova in a late match on the red clay of the Foro Italico.

Keys also withdrew from the doubles competition, where she was partnered with Venus Williams.

Last year in Rome, Halep rolled her ankle in the final and lost a lead and the championship to Elina Svitolina.

Halep will next play either U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens or seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia.

Svitolina also reached the quarterfinals, overcoming a poor start to beat 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 0-6, 6-3, 6-2. She’ll next face either former No. 1 Angelique Kerber or Maria Sakkari of Greece.

This is the last major warmup for the French Open, which starts in 10 days.

Jelena Ostapenko, who is preparing to defend her title at Roland Garros, rallied past Johanna Konta 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will meet either three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova or Daria Gavrilova.

In men’s action, Fabio Fognini beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first quarterfinal in 11 appearances at his home tournament.

The temperamental Fognini slammed his racket midway through the second set and received a warning from the chair umpire but otherwise held his composure to follow up an impressive win over Dominic Thiem a day earlier.

Fognini’s next opponent will be either seven-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal or Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

———

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

———

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

Previous story
Dwane Casey nominated for NBA coach of the year five days after Raptors fire him
Next story
Golden Knights ground Jets 4-2 for series lead in NHL Western Conference final

Just Posted

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C. in Trans Mountain pipeline fight

THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON — Alberta has passed landmark legislation giving it… Continue reading

Red Deer dessert fundraiser a ‘sweet success’

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre raised $185,000

Three seniors killed in southern Alberta collision

THE CANADIAN PRESS COALDALE, Alta. — Three seniors are dead following a… Continue reading

Alberta gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges

MONTREAL — An Alberta-based gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in… Continue reading

Meghan Markle: Dad won’t attend wedding due to health issues

WINDSOR, England — Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle said Thursday that… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer-area residents are fighting Parkinson’s one jab at a time

Dopamain Gym teaches boxing moves to improve co-ordination

Golden Knights ground Jets 4-2 for series lead in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — James Neal’s goal and assist paced the Vegas Golden… Continue reading

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Walmart beats all around, with online sales rebounding

NEW YORK — Walmart is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the… Continue reading

CPP Fund posts 11.6% return thanks partly to last year’s stock markets surge

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says the main fund it… Continue reading

Celebrities bring awareness to mental health issues

NEW YORK — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has discussed his battle with… Continue reading

Miss America taps women for leadership spots

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America Organization is putting women in… Continue reading

Simona Halep holds on to No. 1 position in tennis

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ROME — Simona Halep’s hold on the No. 1… Continue reading

Dwane Casey nominated for NBA coach of the year five days after Raptors fire him

NEW YORK — Dwane Casey has been named one of three finalists… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month