Skate Canada sectionals bring top talent to Red Deer

Katelyn Lo of the Calalta Figure Skating Club spins during the junior short program of the 2019 Sectional Championships at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.(Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Over the next four days, the top figure skaters from Alberta, Northwest Territories and Nunavut will compete at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

More than 350 skaters have converged in Red Deer for the penultimate event on the skating calendar, the 2019 Skate Canada: Alberta-NWT/Nunavut Sectional Championships.

Ranging from pre-juvenile to senior competitors, the skaters are vying for a chance to qualify for the 2019 Skate Canada Challenge as well as the 2019 Canadian Tire Nationals Skating Champions.

” What’s really important for the athletes is to get the experience of skating at a high level of competition. So all the best skaters in the province are here,” said long-time Red Deer Speed Skating Club coach Patti Somer.

“They’ve had other competitions previous to this where they’ve had to get qualifying scores. This is the whole big finale. These athletes want to have the best skate of their season.”

locally, the event is serving a multitude of purposes.

First, it is the official test event for the 2019 Canada Winter Games figure skating, which competition chair Andrea Phagoo believes will help iron out any logistical issues before that event.

“We’ve had a really great go so far. It’s gone really smoothly,” said Phagoo.

“It’s been interesting to work with a brand new facility and work with the Collicutt as our practice ice… our setup for this event is specified to a tee for how we’re going to run the games… this event probably over 150 more athletes than what the games will have. We will be ready come games time.”

Phagoo also said for the Red Deer Figure Skating Club, which has about 1300 skaters, most of which are in the development stage, sectionals acts as an opportunity to see that next level of skater.

“When events like this come through, I think it is great at inspiring a younger generation of athletes. I think it’s important to see the next level,” said Phagoo, adding they also expect close 500 students to come out and watch the event.

“We’ve got some young skaters coming to give out medals and it will be a great opportunity for our club to get the younger people involved.”

Atlee Graham is the only skater from Red Deer competing this week at sectionals.

Skate Canada Alberta-NWT/Nunavut Board of Director Chair Donna Moses added that throughout the week they’re really just hoping the skaters take in the competitive environment and learn what it’s like to skate at the top level.

“For the skaters to have their best skates. We always want the skaters to achieve what they’ve worked so hard for. To land those jumps and get those marks to qualify to go on to challenge,” she said.

Top skaters like Keegan Messing of Sherwood Park, Alta. usually, compete at sectionals. Messing, who won silver at a recent Skate Canada International competition and was at the 2018 Winter Olympics, is not attending sectionals this year. Junior skater Brian Chiem, who is on Skate Canada’s NextGen team, is competing in Red Deer.

Calgary Ice Dancers Amelia Boone and Malcolm Kowan are also at the event.

Many competitors at sectionals will also fight to represent the province at the Canada Winter Games next March.

The event continues Thursday throughout the day and wraps up on Nov. 4.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Isabella Law of the Derrick Figure Skating Club flies through the air during the junior short program of the 2019 Sectional Championships at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)