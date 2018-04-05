Smith into butterfly final at Commonwealth Games

Mabel Zavaros (left) and Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith both qualified for the 100 metre butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. It’s the first senior international final for both swimmers. (Swimming Canada Twitter Photo)

Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith had a memorable opening day in the pool at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 18-year-old swimmer put up a personal best 57.77 seconds in the semifinal of the 100 metre butterfly to qualify for the final in second place.

It’s the first final for Smith at the senior international level. Her teammates’ Penny Oleksiak and Mabel Zavaros also qualified for the final. In her 100m butterfly heat to open the competition, Smith finished just behind Oleksiak with a time of 58.51 seconds.

Smith will swim for a medal Friday morning at 6 a.m. (MDT).



