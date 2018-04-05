Mabel Zavaros (left) and Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith both qualified for the 100 metre butterfly final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. It’s the first senior international final for both swimmers. (Swimming Canada Twitter Photo)

Smith into butterfly final at Commonwealth Games

Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith had a memorable opening day in the pool at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 18-year-old swimmer put up a personal best 57.77 seconds in the semifinal of the 100 metre butterfly to qualify for the final in second place.

It’s the first final for Smith at the senior international level. Her teammates’ Penny Oleksiak and Mabel Zavaros also qualified for the final. In her 100m butterfly heat to open the competition, Smith finished just behind Oleksiak with a time of 58.51 seconds.

Smith will swim for a medal Friday morning at 6 a.m. (MDT).


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Celtics’ Irving needs knee surgery, out for playoffs
Next story
Canadian Adam Hadwin has share of clubhouse lead at Masters after shooting 69

Just Posted

Red Deer pickleball open house a success

More than 70 people filled the Snell Auditorium to see plans for a 20-court pickleball facility

Rona’s south Red Deer store closing

Lowe’s-owned Rona to keep the north Red Deer store open

Jake’s Gift returns to Central Alberta

Red Deer performance on April 17

Many ‘firsts’ in 2017 Red Deer municipal election

Highest-ever turnout in advanced polls was among them

Random police checks should be banned: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

HALIFAX — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is renewing his call for… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

A tiny skeleton found in Chile might look like an alien, but her genes tell a different story

The Atacama skeleton, or Ata, named after the Chilean desert where the… Continue reading

Two bears were badly burned in wildfires, and fish skin helped heal them

When Jamie Peyton first examined the bears’ paws last month, she figured… Continue reading

School visit: Gateway Christian School

Thank you Grade 8 students

Tim Hortons falls 40 spots in annual reputation ranking amid franchisee troubles

A new survey suggests Tim Hortons has fallen out of favour with… Continue reading

Airline group says it’s setting safety standards for animals

An airline trade group says it’s setting safety standards for pets shipped… Continue reading

10 tools every new homeowner should own

Having a few essentials in your toolbox can help you make some common repairs yourself

Dad brings daughter’s stuffed turtle to work for 18 years

She gifted him the stuffed animal when she was just two years old

Number of women running for US House seats sets record

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The number of women running for seats in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month