Smith wins relay silver at Commonwealth Games

Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith earned her first medal of the Commonwealth Games this weekend in Australia.

Smith, less than a month removed from her 18th birthday, was part of the Canadian group that picked up a silver medal in the 4X200 metre freestyle relay on April 7.

She teamed up with Penny Oleksiak of Toronto, Kayla Sanchez, and Taylor Ruck for a time of 7:49.66. The quartet was the same group that picked up a world junior title last year in a record time of 7:51.47.

“We just went out there and did our best,” said Smith in a Swimming Canada press release. “I’ve trained many years with these girls so this is amazing to do with them. We all did great and we are all happy with our times.”

In her leg of the race, Smith raced to a time of 1:57.19, the fifth fastest split of all competitors in the race.

Smith also finished fifth on Saturday in the 50M butterfly final with a time of 26.49 seconds, one spot behind teammate Penny Oleksiak.

Smith will swim her final race of the event on Tuesday in the 4X100 medley relay.



