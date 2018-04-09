Smith wins relay silver at Commonwealth Games

Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith earned her first medal of the Commonwealth Games this weekend in Australia.

Smith, less than a month removed from her 18th birthday, was part of the Canadian group that picked up a silver medal in the 4X200 metre freestyle relay on April 7.

She teamed up with Penny Oleksiak of Toronto, Kayla Sanchez, and Taylor Ruck for a time of 7:49.66. The quartet was the same group that picked up a world junior title last year in a record time of 7:51.47.

“We just went out there and did our best,” said Smith in a Swimming Canada press release. “I’ve trained many years with these girls so this is amazing to do with them. We all did great and we are all happy with our times.”

In her leg of the race, Smith raced to a time of 1:57.19, the fifth fastest split of all competitors in the race.

Smith also finished fifth on Saturday in the 50M butterfly final with a time of 26.49 seconds, one spot behind teammate Penny Oleksiak.

Smith will swim her final race of the event on Tuesday in the 4X100 medley relay.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A look at the NHL’s first-round playoff matchups

Just Posted

Man who caused death of Red Deer woman to be sentenced next month

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty in January to criminal negligence causing death with a firearm

Trudeau needs to push for meeting with B.C. premier on pipeline ASAP: Tories

OTTAWA — A federal investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline is one… Continue reading

Funding sought for bus service between Penhold, Innisfail, Springbrook and Red Deer

Some pilot project money available from the province

Inquiry judge begins reviewing 2016 deaths of twins on Calgary bobsled track

CALGARY — The parents of twin brothers who died after sneaking into… Continue reading

Man breaks through wall to steal electronics

Almost $17,000 of cellphone related products stolen

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Psych! Colleges teach phishing lesson by targeting their own

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email… Continue reading

Investigating Humboldt team bus crash likely to be a long process, experts say

MONTREAL — The investigation into a deadly crash that killed 15 people… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month