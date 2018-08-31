Smoak’s pinch-hit slam lifts Blue Jays over Marlins

Blue Jays 6 Marlins 5

MIAMI — Justin Smoak connected for a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Toronto trailed 5-1 heading into the ninth. The Blue Jays loaded the bases on Danny Jansen’s one-out infield single before the Marlins replaced Kyle Barraclough with Drew Steckenrider (4-4).

Aledmys Diaz then struck out looking, but Devon Travis forced in a run with a walk and Smoak drove Steckenrider’s 0-2 pitch over the wall in right for his 22nd homer.

Joe Biagini (3-7) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Ken Giles worked a shaky ninth for his 19th save. Miami put two runners on before Austin Dean fouled out and Magneuris Sierra lined to left, ending the game.

Miami wasted a solid performance by Dan Straily in its fourth consecutive loss. Starlin Castro went 3 for 3 for the Marlins, and Brian Anderson doubled and walked twice.

Straily allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in eight innings. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over NL East-leading Atlanta in his previous start.

Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez was charged with five runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. It was his second start after missing two months because of a contusion on his right index finger.

The Blue Jays jumped in front with three runs in the fourth. Derek Dietrich and J.T. Riddle had run-scoring singles, and Dean drove in Castro with a groundout.

RBI singles for J.T. Realmuto and Castro extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth.

WALK THIS WAY

It took 93 plate appearances but the speedy Sierra reached on a walk for the first time since he was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on July 24. He was walked intentionally to load the bases, and Straily struck out to end the fourth inning.

SLIPPERY BAT

Toronto slugger Kendrys Morales lost his bat on a swing-and-miss in the sixth inning, with the lumber flying high above the Blue Jays dugout. The elevated netting prevented the bat from landing in the stands.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (back) joined the team in Miami and manager John Gibbons confirmed he will start the second game of the series Saturday.

Marlins: OF Garrett Cooper had right wrist surgery. Cooper, the Marlins’ opening-day right fielder, originally hurt his wrist when he was hit by a pitch in the second game of the season. He returned July 6 before having another setback 10 days later.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Estrada (7-10, 5.18 ERA) lasted two innings in his previous start against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (5-9, 4.91 ERA) is 4-3 with a 1.86 ERA in 11 home starts this season.

