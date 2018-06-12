Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather at a pub if they like and hoist a few when they watch early-morning games during the global soccer championship.

The province says it will allow bars and restaurants serving liquor to be open at unusual early hours when there are games on TV.

The tournament, which begins Thursday, is in Russia, so there are some early start times in North America.

Some of the games will start at 6 a.m. in Alberta, although the France versus Australia match on Saturday will begin at 4 a.m.

The province has allowed similar arrangements for bars and restaurants during Olympic hockey games.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci, who is cheering for Iceland, says the move reflects the broad appeal of the soccer tournament.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, with soccer’s top athletes competing for their countries,” Ceci said in a news release Tuesday.

“That’s why we are extending hours for these games and encourage all members of Alberta’s soccer community to get together and cheer on their teams.”

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

