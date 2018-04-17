Son of former Oilers player one of 4 Broncos to be mourned at Edmonton memorial

EDMONTON — A memorial is to be held today for four players with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who called the Edmonton area home.

Jaxon Joseph of Edmonton, Parker Tobin of Stony Plain, and Logan Hunter and Stephen Wack — both of St. Albert — were among 16 people who died after a transport truck and the Saskatchewan team’s bus collided on April 6.

The Broncos were travelling to a playoff game when the crash occurred at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Ten funerals have already been held for crash victims in communities across Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The memorial is to take place at Rogers Place, home ice for the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL.

Joseph’s father, Chris Joseph, was a defenceman with several NHL teams, including the Oilers.

“Jaxon spent his life doing what he loved, playing hockey,” says the 20-year-old’s obituary. “Hockey has always been a huge part of his life.”

“Jaxon’s big heart, his charming smile and his warm, loving personality touched many and left lasting impressions.”

Tobin, 18, was in his first season with the Broncos as a goalie after being traded from the Spruce Grove Saints in Alberta.

It was initially believed he was alive and recovering in hospital, but the coroner’s office later said it had made a mistake and Tobin had died in the crash.

His obituary says Tobin was kind and gentle, had a passion for learning and possessed endless optimism.

“After the flowers wilt and ribbons fade, we will remember his terrific sense of humour and his desire to make people happy,” it says.

Hunter, also 18, liked a good joke and often teased his older sister and younger billet sisters, his obituary says.

“His big smile and little smirk will be remembered by all,” it says.

He had patience to talk with everyone and loved animals, especially the family dog, Charlie, who was his best friend.

“His lifelong dream was achieved when the scout for the Humboldt Broncos signed him based on his outstanding ability and character.”

Wack, 21, had a passion for videography and was on the honour roll each year in high school.

“He was a compassionate human being, never forgetting the underdog,” his obituary says.

“Stephen had a very strong faith, and we know that our big guy is now with the Big Guy.”

Thirteen others were injured in the crash and several remain in hospital.

