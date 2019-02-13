Sore knee keeps Raptors star Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines against Washington

TORONTO — Raptors star Kawhi Leonard was ruled out of Toronto’s game against the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Leonard, who is suffering from left knee soreness, had played the last two games after sitting out a win in Atlanta on Feb. 7 to rest his knee. He has also missed 10 games for rest (load management) this season.

On the plus side, the Raptors confirmed the signing of veteran guard Jeremy Lin, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 51 games with Atlanta this season.

His move to Toronto had been widely reported but was not announced officially until two hours before Wednesday’s game.

The six-foot-three 200-pounder has appeared in 457 career NBA games, averaging 10.7 points a game over nine seasons with Golden State (2010-11), New York (2011-12), Houston (2012-14), the Lakers (2014-15), Charlotte (2015-16), Brooklyn (2016-18) and Atlanta (2018-19).

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet remains out with a partial ligament injury to his left thumb.

The Wizards (24-33) were without Dwight Howard (back surgery), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear) and Troy Brown Jr. (left ankle sprain). Tomas Satoransky (personal reasons) was listed as questionable.

Toronto (42-16) comes into the game having won five in a row with a record 42 victories before the all-star break.

After Wednesday, the Raptors are off until Feb. 22 when DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs come to town.

Leonard, voted an Eastern starter, and guard Kyle Lowry, a reserve pick, are both part of this weekend’s all-star festivities in Charlotte.

The Canadian Press

