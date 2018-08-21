Source: Veteran Canadian punter Jon Ryan to sign contract with Buffalo Bills

It didn’t take Jon Ryan long to find a new home.

According to a source, the Regina-born punter has agreed to terms with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. The move comes a day after the Seattle Seahawks released Ryan after 10 seasons.

Ryan will be reunited with kicker Steven Hauschka, who’s also a former Seahawk.

Ryan posted a lengthy goodbye to the Seahawks and their fans on social media Monday morning.

“I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday,” Ryan wrote.

Ryan was among the most popular Seahawks players for his skill as a punter and his personality off the field. But his time in Seattle appeared to be up when Michael Dickson was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Ryan played for three head coaches in Seattle, starting with Mike Holmgren in 2008, Jim Mora in 2009 and the past eight seasons under Pete Carroll.

He was responsible for one of the most important touchdowns in franchise history, throwing a TD pass on a trick play in the 2014 NFC Championship game that helped Seattle reach its second straight Super Bowl.

Ryan’s note had a special message for Seattle fans.

“You embraced a pale-skinned, red-headed Canadian with a speech impediment and made him feel like a superstar,” Ryan wrote. “I will forever be grateful.”

Ryan signed with Seattle in 2008, after two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He began his pro career with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2004-05).

Ryan was a CFL all-star in 2005 and earned a Super Bowl ring with Seattle following the team’s 43-8 win over Denver on Feb. 2, 2014.

That made Ryan the first player from Saskatchewan to capture a Super Bowl title.

Ryan is sixth in the NFL among active players in punting yards. He’s recorded 914 career punts south of the border and had just seven blocked, the fewest among active punters.

Previous story
RDC Queens Soccer has plenty to prove in 2018

Just Posted

Man dies in vehicle rollover west of Red Deer

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

UPDATED: Lee seeks UCP nomination in Red Deer

Eyes Red Deer-North constituency

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Red Deer city council considers new business licence bylaw

All businesses operating in the City of Red Deer will require a… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer’s death triggers emotional harvest of love and respect

MILESTONE, Sask. — Volunteers have rallied to harvest the large wheat crop… Continue reading

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

MELFORT, Sask. — The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in… Continue reading

Animal crackers break out of their cages

After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of… Continue reading

Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A woman who often walked her dog… Continue reading

Patients redirected as water leak shuts down Edmonton hospital’s emergency room

EDMONTON — Ambulances are being redirected to other hospitals after a water… Continue reading

Parks Canada moves second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park

BANFF — Parks Canada says a second bison bull that wandered out… Continue reading

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is scrapping an unpopular lottery system for… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

TORONTO — A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal… Continue reading

Scheer going to India to ‘repair’ relationship after ‘disastrous’ Trudeau trip

OTTAWA — Six months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy prowess… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month