South Korea beats Japan 2-1 for a spot in LLWS championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Choi Ji-hyung blasted his third home run of the Little League World Series, then struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings Saturday, giving South Korea a spot in the tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Japan.

With two outs and nobody on in the first inning, Choi’s homer went into the fans sitting beyond the left-field fence. He raised his right index finger in the air as he rounded first and high-fived his third base coach with both hands on his way home.

Choi Soo-ho’s double to centre then drove home Kim Gi-jeong, who reached second on a throwing error by Japan.

South Korea, unbeaten in four games at the LLWS, will face the winner of the U.S. title game between Hawaii and Georgia, being played later Saturday.

Choi Ji-hyung started on the mound for South Korea, keeping Japan scoreless on three hits while he was in, but got pulled in the top of the fifth with runners on the corners.

Kim Yeong-hyeon came in to pitch a four-out save and allowed Masaumi Ikeuchi to hit a high double that dropped into right field and scored Kai Nogami, who reached base to lead off the inning when he was hit on the left wrist.

Kim struck out the next batter, Yuya Ito, to end Japan’s threat.

Previous story
Browns’ Josh Gordon cleared by NFL for practices, games

Just Posted

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

UPDATE: Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia

The Red Deer man went missing Thursday afternoon and was found Friday

Fort Normandeau Days a “fun-filled two days”

The event is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Normandeau

Large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine seized

Red Deer RCMP part of multi-agency drug investigation

Friends of Red Deer hospital to host events

Helping provide comfort and care to patients

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Humboldt Broncos back on ice for new season with training camp underway

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — As head coach Nathan Oystrick skated around the ice… Continue reading

Archivist helps families learn fate of missing residential school children

Nellie Hardisty was just a little girl from Moose Factory in Ontario… Continue reading

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

HALIFAX — Conservatives will be drawn into debates about abortion and assisted… Continue reading

Students spend summer digging up, preserving 300-year-old human remains

LOUISBOURG, N.S. — Young researchers are working against the clock to dig… Continue reading

Money and loyalty: A look inside dramatic Trump-Cohen rift

NEW YORK — For Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, it’s always been… Continue reading

Social justice movement veterans help Poor People’s Campaign

CARTHAGE, N.C. — As the Poor People’s Campaign launches a new initiative,… Continue reading

Pope in Ireland decries abuse coverup; victims disappointed

DUBLIN — Pope Francis arrived in Ireland to a lukewarm reception Saturday… Continue reading

Street Tales: On being diverse

Four men entered the kitchen one morning. Nothing strange about that of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month