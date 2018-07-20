Special Olympics begins 50th anniversary festivities with Global Day of Inclusion

Katie Xu is having one of the most exciting weeks of her young life.

She’s starring in a new ad campaign celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics and on Saturday, as part of World Inclusion Day, she and her family are going to go to their local Tim Hortons where speciality donuts will be sold to support the charity and its athletes.

Xu competes in figure skating, swimming and soccer, and has won several medals at the Special Olympics. The new TV commercial shows her, as well as fellow athletes Connor Bissett and Mark Peddle training for their sports but also applying lessons from the program to their day-to-day lives.

“The Special Olympics has changed my life,” said the 20-year-old Xu from her home in Ottawa. “To make friends, meet new people, and get to travel with my team and having fun playing sports.”

Xu and her family travelled to Toronto to film the commercial, which shows her practising on the ice as her mother Jennifer Ji proudly watches on. Near the end of the ad, Xu, who is autistic, is standing before a classroom, about to begin a presentation.

It’s a progression that mirrors Xu’s life.

Before getting involved with the Special Olympics, Ji said Katie didn’t speak very often or participate at school. Ji said Katie’s athletic experience, including competing at the World Games, has given her the confidence and determination to not only earn gold medals but speak publicly in front of her classmates.

“It’s opened the door for her, given her a lot of opportunities,” said Ji. “She competes at the regional level, the provincial level, even the world level. It’s opened her mind. Through the Special Olympics she’s seen the world. That’s amazing.

“She’s grown up from a very little, vulnerable kid. Now she’s built up her confidence. She’s fit, energetic, she’s a very beautiful young lady.”

Founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver on July 20, 1968, the Special Olympics provides athletic training and competitions for five million athletes with intellectual disabilities in 172 countries. The organization’s principles were based in part on the research of Dr. Frank Hayden, a physical education professor from London, Ont., whose studies found that exercise would be beneficial for people with intellectual disabilities and impact their personal lives.

Special Olympics Canada is commemorating its 50th anniversary with a national awareness campaign centred around the hashtag #ChallengeAcceptedSOC. The campaign encourages people to participate in the organization and challenge their perception of people with intellectual disabilities.

World Inclusion Day is the first milestone in the year-long celebration. A donut designed by Special Olympics athletes from Alberta will be sold at Tim Hortons locations across the country, with proceeds going to the charity. World Inclusion Day is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues surrounding people with intellectual disabilities.

“We’re really staking our claim to that day. It really was born from what used to be a day of sport that happened at the community level,” Olympic champion swimmer Mark Tewksbury, the chair and president of Special Olympics Canada’s board of directors. “Because there’s so much going on around this 50th anniversary, I think that up here in Canada we’re focusing on the awayness side rather than the activity side.

“This is paying homage to the (vision of Kennedy Shriver and Hayden) that we can’t forget that it’s worth fighting for society that respects people and includes people, regardless of their ability.”

Previous story
Local Sports: Austin Hammond still swinging for the fences
Next story
Zach Johnson takes early lead in British Open

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler

WATCH: Kayakers go over Ram Falls south of Nordegg

Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Nightly closures on Taylor Drive next week

Taylor Drive to be closed Monday to Friday night for bridge demolition work

Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’ve now recovered and identified the remains of all… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Premiers strike deal to allow increased flow of beer, alcohol across borders

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their… Continue reading

Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs

President Donald Trump has indicated that he’s willing to hit every product… Continue reading

Canada’s annual inflation rises 2.5% thanks to boost from higher energy prices

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate rose 2.5 per cent in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month