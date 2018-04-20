Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

OTTAWA — Speed Skating Canada has fired the head coach of Canada’s long-track speedskating team.

Michael Crowe went on a leave of absence a month before the Pyeongchang Olympics while the organization conducted an internal investigation. He did not accompany the Canadian team to South Korea.

Speed Skating Canada didn’t specify the nature of its investigation. Former American speedskaters claimed last January that Crowe had sexual relationships with some skaters while a U.S. coach.

The 64-year-old from Butte, Mt., was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006 before joining the Canadian team.

“Following a review of the investigation completed in mid-March, Speed Skating Canada has made the decision to part ways with Mr. Crowe,” Speed Skating Canada said Friday in a statement.

“Given confidentiality obligations, no further details will be provided on this matter.

“Our athletes, coaches, office staff and volunteers deserve and expect to train and compete in an atmosphere of security, respect and professionalism, sustaining the reputation of Speed Skating Canada. The management of Speed Skating Canada is committed to moving forward and rebuilding trust with its membership and community through open communication and responsive policies.”

Crowe began working with the Canadian team based at the Olympic Oval in Calgary in 2007. He was promoted to head coach in 2015.

Speed Skating Canada’s code of conduct, which has been in place since 1999, states that coaches “at no time become intimately and/or sexually involved with their athletes. This includes requests for sexual favours or threat of reprisal for the rejection of such requests.”

The organization did not say whether Crowe had violated its code of conduct.

Messages left with Crowe and Speed Skating Canada were not immediately returned.

The Canadian Press

