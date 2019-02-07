Atlantic University Sport announced the suspensions after members of the Acadia Axemen and St. FX X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has suspended two head coaches and 15 players after an ugly hockey brawl that spread from the ice to both squad’s benches.

Atlantic University Sport announced the suspensions today after members of the Acadia Axemen and St. FX X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday.

Six Acadia players and nine from the X-Men were handed automatic suspensions ranging in length from two to five games and totalling 39 games.

The suspensions also apply to the two head coaches and are effective immediately.

AUS executive director Phil Currie has also filed official complaints on five athletes and three coaches involved in Saturday’s incident after reviewing video evidence.

That means they will be subject to a secondary review process, which will involve the AUS sport chair “gathering additional evidence and speaking directly with players, officials and coaches involved to determine where more severe sanctions are warranted.”

It will also look into allegations the fight may have been sparked by a derogatory comment related to a sexual assault survivor that was made to an X-Men player.

The fight occurred in the third period of the game, leading to the ejection of five Axemen players, eight X-Men and both head coaches.

Videos posted to social media show players on both teams hurling profanities, striking each other and grabbing each other’s jerseys near the Acadia bench during the brawl.

On Monday, St. FX issued a statement alleging the brawl was instigated by a derogatory comment related to a sexual assault survivor that was made to an X-Men player. A few hours later, Acadia issued its own statement, saying the information it had gathered was not consistent with allegations made by St. FX.

Acadia is scheduled to play at Saint Mary’s University tonight, while St. FX is set to return to action Friday at the University of New Brunswick.

Previous story
Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

Just Posted

School buses cancelled around central Alberta

Extreme cold warning continues

Dutch students march for better climate policies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of students skipped classes Thursday and marched… Continue reading

Great-West Lifeco reports $710-million Q4 profit, raises dividend

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a… Continue reading

Diplomats file $28M suit against Canada over injuries suffered in Cuba

OTTAWA — Five Canadian diplomats and their family members who became mysteriously… Continue reading

Doctors getting smaller payment increases, doctors per person rising: Institute

OTTAWA — The Canadian Institute for Health Information says doctors in Canada… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Most Read