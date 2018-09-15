Notre Dame Cougars wide receiver Trey LeBlanc is tackled by a St. Joseph Celtics player on Saturday at Great Chief Park in a high school football exhibition game. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Video: St. Joseph Celtics roll over Notre Dame Cougars

The St. Joseph Celtics laid a licking on the Notre Dame Cougars Saturday at Great Chief Park in high school football exhibition action.

Notre Dame was plagued by injuries in the contest and hobbled to the finish line in the 41-1 loss.

Cougars starting quarterback Triston Taylor was injured midway through the second quarter and their top two running backs, Luc Lukalu and Josh Burke also missed the game because of injuries.

“It’s tough, it was a big score, but we got better as the game went on. Still, it’s not the effort we need in the Central Alberta league going forward. They’re a big, physical team and when guys aren’t going hard, it doesn’t work, ” said Cougars head coach Ian Rattan.

“It was tough because when you have a bunch of backups jumping in right away and some guys aren’t ready to get in there right off the hop. It gets jumbled up. It’s not an excuse that we will move forward with, but it’s something we have to figure out.”

It was the last exhibition game for the Cougars, who have started the year 0-3 before they kick off Central Alberta High School league play on Friday.

“The kids have to go hard the entire time. They have to do their job for the three to four seconds the play is going on then go again. They can’t celebrate on big plays and can’t get down on themselves with the bad plays too much,” Rattan said.

“We missed a lot of tackles. Have to ramp up the intensity in practice and practice with a bit more urgency. Then clean some stuff up and guys have to come to work and get after it.”

The Celtics led 20-0 at halftime and scored on a long run early in the third quarter to really put the game out of reach.

Celtics quarterback Izayah Rogers threw for three touchdowns and also ran in for a 28-yard score.

Tanner Morris, Josh Pipegrass and Xander Matheson all caught touchdowns in the win for the visitors. Morgan Taylor and Gabriel Speerin each had rushing touchdowns for the Celtics.

Jaxyn Flunder was the leading rusher for the Cougars with eight carries for 56 yards.

In other Central Alberta football action on Saturday, the Lindsay Thurber moved to 2-0 with a 32-7 win over Grande Prairie.

On Sept. 21, the Cougars will take on Hunting Hills Lightning at 7:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park and the Raiders will host the Lacombe Rams at 4:30 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Notre Dame Cougars running back Jaxyn Flunder runs past a group of St. Joseph Celtics defenders on Saturday in a high school football exhibition game at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Canada’s Daniel Nestor ends Davis Cup career with loss to the Netherlands
Next story
Video: Lighting fall to Foothills Falcons

Just Posted

WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Red Deerians reflect on recovery

It’s been a long road to recovery for Red Deer’s James Olafson.… Continue reading

Animal rights group rallies outside courthouse

Group there to follow case against a woman facing charges relating to seized dogs

No need for permanent overdose prevention site say over half of poll respondents

Fifty-six per cent said no permanent site needed

WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Local singer/songwriter wants to give hope to others

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Humboldt station hires new play-by-play voice

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A plan to bring hockey broadcasters in from across… Continue reading

Several injured in Sask. crash between bus and truck out of hospital

Only one of the 10 pipeline workers injured when a bus collided… Continue reading

Ontario legislature to debate council cut on rare weekend sitting

TORONTO — Ontario’s government house leader is urging opposition parties not to… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather outside court as murder suspect Ibrahim Ali set to appear

VANCOUVER — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside a Vancouver courthouse Friday as… Continue reading

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

VICTORIA — Matilda Borden liked to pour a cup of tea to… Continue reading

Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A man boogie boarding off a Cape Cod beach… Continue reading

Former Colorado nuke site opens to public as wildlife refuge

DENVER — Cyclists and hikers explored a newly opened wildlife refuge at… Continue reading

Paying for one more day with a loved one

If someone you love is dying, how much are you willing to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month