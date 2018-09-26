St. Joseph Falcons pitcher Jared Arnold throws the first pitch in the history of the St. Joseph Ball Academy. The team started their inaugural season on Tuesday at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Great Chief Park.

St. Joseph Falcons Ball Academy play inaugural home game

The St. Joseph Falcons finally soared Tuesday at Great Chief Park.

September was a disaster weather-wise for baseball in Central Alberta and it prevented the St. Joseph Ball Academy from officially getting off the ground until this week.

They played their inaugural home game Tuesday, on a cold fall night under the lights and although it was a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Pandas, there was a lot of excitement around the ballpark.

“For almost every one of our players, it is the first time they’ve been exposed to a midget or men’s field with 90-foot bases and a 60-foot mound. A lot of those kids are coming out of Bantam, so it’s a huge jump to make,” said head coach Jason Chatwood.

“For the first time ever playing at that size, I was really happy with how they played and how they handled themselves. I thought they competed hard throughout the whole game. For the school, the program and the academy, I thought it was an awesome first showing. Good crowd and it was exciting to see baseball in the fall.”

St. Joseph High School vice-principal Teresa Borchers threw the ceremonial first pitch to Falcons’ player Grayson Borchers. Starting pitcher Jared Arnold was the first pitcher on the mound for the Falcons and threw the first pitch in the team’s history and also tossed two innings allowing just one run.

Chatwood said weather and field conditions aside, the enthusiasm of the group helped push them through the opener and they are hoping to get on the field a few more times over the next month and a half.

“That was the first time we were able to get on the field in a while because the weather has been so bad for everybody. We’re fortunate with the facility we have (the fieldhouse), we’re able to do so much. We’re lucky that way. A lot of those kids, since provincials in the summer haven’t been able to see live pitching outside,” he said.

“Lots of things that come into play, I think the kids handled themselves great. They had a lot of fun and they were excited, which is for us as a coaching staff, all you can really as for.”

So far, the Academy has already had eight games canceled because of snow or rain. They still hope to hit the field throughout October, as long as weather permits. The next home game is Oct. 14 against St. Fx Baseball Academy.

The Falcons have between six and eight more games planned, most of which will be played on the weekend.


St Joseph Falcons Ball Academy shortstop Brayden Harrington makes some hard contact early in the game against the Edmonton Pandas. Tuesday marked the start of the inaugural season for the Falcons at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

