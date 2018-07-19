Ottawa Redblacks’ Kevin Brown II, left, and Corey Tindal, right, bring down Montreal Alouettes’ B.J. Cunningham (85) during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, July 6, 2018. The Calgary Stampeders defence allows only 9.5 points per game, while the Montreal Alouettes offence produces only 15 per game. It’s clear the Alouettes will have to get their offence moving to have any chance against the unbeaten Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Stampeders defence a major obstacle to sputtering Alouettes attack

MONTREAL — Coach Mike Sherman is aware that if his Montreal Alouettes want to win games, their offence will need to average more than 15 points.

But that will be tough to do against their next opponent. The 4-0 Calgary Stampeders defence has allowed only 9.5 points per outing.

“Obviously 15 points a game isn’t going to cut it in the CFL,” Sherman said Thursday. “And obviously them only giving up nine points a game is a testimony to what kind of defence they are.

“So we have to play better in order to score more points and hopefully catch them in one of those games where they’re not allowing nine points and we’re scoring more points than they are.”

The Alouettes (1-3) visit McMahon Stadium on Saturday night well rested after a bye week.

They also have starting quarterback Drew Willy back after missing a game with a neck/shoulder injury suffered during their only win this season, a 23-17 decision at Saskatchewan on June 30. However his replacement, Jeff Mathews, is out four-to-six weeks with a foot injury. Vernon Adams will be the back-up.

The Alouettes will also likely be without their top receiver Chris Williams, who is day to day with a hamstring problem. And the ever-changing offensive line should have newcomers Na’Ty Rodgers and supplemental draft pick Tyler Johnstone as the starting tackles.

So while the offence has sputtered early in the CFL season, some of that may stem from the first-year head coach not having a consistent lineup to build on.

“Offence does take a bit of experience and being together and repetition and whatnot, and when you’re mixing different pieces in there on a regular basis it slows down the process to a certain degree,” said Sherman. “But yes, I do have confidence that we’re more than capable of scoring points with our offence, but we have to be able to do certain things better than we’re doing them now.”

Willy’s numbers haven’t been terrible. The sixth-year veteran has completed 65.3 per cent of this throws, picking up 549 yards on 49 tosses with only one interception. But only three have gone for touchdowns. And the Alouettes’ 54.8 rushing yards per game is last in the nine-team league.

“I think I’ve been playing well,” said Willy. “Obviously, sometimes the results don’t show that, in wins and losses, but I think I’ve been solid.

“I’ve thrown the ball well. I’m just trying to work on my overall game. There are always things I can improve on.”

He will be up against a Calgary side that scores 30 points per game, with a defence that has given up only three touchdowns in four games. They also have league highs with 13 sacks and 14 turnovers. The Stampeders lead in average time of possession at 33 minutes 43 seconds while the Alouettes are last at 26:47.

The Stampeders are coming off a 27-3 win in Ottawa in which back-up Nick Arbuckle played more than half the game after Bo Levi Mitchell suffered a knee injury. Mitchell was back at practice this week, but Arbuckle may get the start.

“They’ve played well as a defence for sure,” said Willy. “A lot of those guys have been together for a while.

“They have a very good defensive line that kind if sets everything off. All three levels of their defence are good. We prepared very hard coming off a bye. We watched a lot of film on them. Any time you get more preparation it should help you going into the game.”

Williams, who leads Montreal 283 receiving yards, was hurt in the first half of a 28-18 loss at home to Ottawa in their last outing on July 6 and was replaced by Chris Harper.

Kick returner Stefan Logan also went down against the Redblacks. His replacement is De’Mornay Pierson-El.

Previous story
Longtime CFL receiver Andy Fantuz retires after 12-year career
Next story
Video: Reed Rosencrans fastest driver on rain-soaked day 2 at North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Traditional sugary treats were served up by the plate, bowl and bucket… Continue reading

Centrefest brings feats of daring to Red Deer’s downtown

Fundraising was a tough slog, but it came together in the end

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Redoing hip surgeries are costly, says new study

Redoing hip and knee replacements costs Canada’s health system $130 million a… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

PHOTOS: Red Deer’s Iron Buffalo rocks Westerner Days

Iron Buffalo opened for Helix and Lee Aaron Thursday at the ENMAX Centrium

Zuckerberg’s Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

NEW YORK — Denying the Holocaust happened is probably OK on Facebook.… Continue reading

Brazilian police arrest ‘Dr. Bumbum’ after patient dies

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE — A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete… Continue reading

Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions

Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem… Continue reading

Soy “milk” makers may need to find alternative description

NEW YORK — Soy and almond drinks that bill themselves as “milk”… Continue reading

Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death granted day parole

CALGARY — A woman whose son died after she failed to take… Continue reading

Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month