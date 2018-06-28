Stampeders defence stands out in Calgary’s win over Ottawa Redblacks

Stampeders 24 Redblacks 14

CALGARY — Eric Rogers and Kamar Jorden had touchdown catches for the Calgary Stampeders in a 24-14 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday.

Calgary’s defence was the difference, however, generating a turnover that produced the first touchdown, and twice denying Ottawa at the goal-line early in the fourth quarter.

Don Jackson ran for a touchdown and Rene Paredes kicked a 22-yard field goal for Calgary (3-0) in front of an announced 23,454 at McMahon Stadium.

Greg Ellingson had a touchdown catch for Ottawa (1-1). Kicker Lewis Ward was good from 40 and 28 yards and Richie Leone added a 63-yard punt single.

Stampeder quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell surpassed a career 20,000 passing yards in the second quarter, making him the third Stampeder quarterback to do so after Henry Burris (32,191) and Doug Flutie (20,551).

Mitchell completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 251 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes and was intercepted once.

Ottawa counterpart Trevor Harris was 13-for-29 for 135 yards and was picked off once before giving way to Dominique Davis in the fourth quarter. Davis threw a nine-yard pass to Ellingson to score late in the quarter.

The Redblacks and Stampeders had each produced over 300 passing yards and 40 and 41 points respectively in their previous games.

But the two clubs were tied 7-7 until a Paredes field goal in the last minute of the third quarter.

Calgary’s offence found its footing in the fourth with Jorden’s 32-yard catch and Jackson’s six-yard run to score.

A 56-yard catch by Ellingson and a 15-yard carry from William Powell had the Redblacks threatening early in the quarter.

But Stampeder cornerback Ciante Evans turned Diontae Spencer back on the one-yard line and a plunging Davis was reversed by the Calgary line to force a turnover on downs.

Ottawa led 6-0 in the second quarter on a pair of Ward field goals when Calgary defensive end Folarin Orimolade knocked down a Harris pass for teammate Micah Harris to grab on Ottawa’s 10-yard line.

Mitchell’s five-yard touchdown throw to Rogers in the end zone to cap the drive was the duo’s third touchdown in two games.

Calgary has a bye week before travelling to Ottawa for a July 12 game. The Redblacks are on the road July 6 against Montreal before the rematch at home.

