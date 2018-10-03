Stampeders look to become first CFL team to clinch home playoff game

They’re the first CFL team to clinch a post-season berth. On Monday, the Calgary Stampeders can become the first squad to cement a home playoff game.

Calgary (11-2) can sew up home-field advantage for a playoff contest on Thanksgiving Monday with a win or tie over the Montreal Alouettes (3-11) at Molson Stadium. Should the Als manage to pull off the monumental upset, the Stampeders still would secure a home playoff contest if Winnipeg, B.C. and Edmonton all lose this week.

There’s a very good reason why home-field advantage is important to the Stampeders. They’re a stellar 7-0 this season at McMahon Stadium.

The game also has playoff implications for Montreal, which will be eliminated from post-season contention with a loss.

On paper, the Als-Stampeders game appears to be a huge mismatch. Calgary has the CFL’s best record and is 7-0 versus East Division competition while Montreal has the league’s worst mark and is a dismal 1-8 against Western clubs.

Calgary leads the CFL in offensive points (29.5 per game) and fewest offensive points allowed (17.2) while Montreal checks in with the league’s worst offence (15.9 points per game) and a defence allowing 28.9 offensive points, second only to Toronto (29.2).

The Stampeders’ receiving corps is hurting, with Kamar Jorden (knee), DaVaris Daniels (collarbone), Eric Rogers (knee) and Reggie Begelton (broken arm) all ailing. Rogers is expected to return soon and there’s hope Daniels might resume playing later in the year but both Jorden and Begelton are out for the rest of the season.

Calgary did sign Chris Matthews, who was the CFL’s top rookie in 2012 when he had 81 catches for 1,192 yards and seven TDs with Winnipeg, this week. He also had four catches for 109 yards and a TD in the Seattle Seahawks’ 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

But it’s quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell who makes Calgary’s offence go. Despite the injuries to Calgary’s receiving corps, Mitchell has thrown for 3,927 yards with a CFL-high 29 TDs against just nine interceptions.

Calgary’s offensive line does a very nice job of protecting Mitchell, having allowed just 19 sacks, second only Saskatchewan (16). The Stampeders also boast the league’s top aerial attack (316.7 yards) and are fourth overall in rushing (106.8 yards per game).

Johnny Manziel makes his fifth start this season for Montreal, searching for his first CFL win. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two TD passes — his first on Canadian soil — in the Alouettes’ 34-29 loss last weekend to Saskatchewan but still finished 9-of-16 passing for 138 yards and was sacked five times.

Protecting the quarterback has been a problem all season for Montreal, which has allowed a CFL-high 53 sacks, 20 more than eighth-ranked Hamilton.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams as Calgary earned a 25-8 home win July 21 to improve to 5-0. Mitchell threw for 292 yards with two TDs and an interception while Rogers had nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Willy and Matt Shiltz split quarterback duties for Montreal, with Shiltz replacing an injured Willy in the second quarter.

More than two months later, Calgary and Montreal continue to be headed in different directions. The Stampeders will chase a third straight win while the Alouettes look to snap their three-game losing streak.

Prediction: Calgary.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, the Redblacks (8-5) can clinch a home playoff game with a win or tie or Toronto loss to B.C. The Redblacks have not played since a 28-15 home victory over Edmonton on Sept. 21 when rookie kicker Lewis Ward hit seven field goals to boost his streak to a CFL-record 37 straight. Winnipeg (7-7) comes off an impressive 30-3 road win over Edmonton as Kevin Fogg forced a fumble, recovered another and had a 71-yard interception return for a TD.

Prediction: Ottawa.

Toronto Argonauts versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, B.C. (6-7) returns to B.C. Place, where the Lions 5-1 this season. The Lions desperately need a win to remain in the West Division playoff picture and erase the memory of last weekend’s 40-10 road loss to Hamilton, which will clinch a home playoff date with a loss by Toronto (3-10). The Argos are 0-6 on the road and would be eliminated from post-season contention with a loss and wins by both Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Prediction: B.C.

Edmonton Eskimos versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Monday afternoon)

At Regina, the Roughriders (9-5) come in on a roll, having won six of their last seven overall. Last week, Zach Collaros had 394 passing yards — his first 300-yard game this year — against Montreal. The Eskimos (7-7) have dropped two straight and quarterback Mike Reilly, last year’s MVP, has 440 yards passing, one TD and three interceptions over that span. Duke Williams (shoulder), the CFL’s leading receiver, is expected to play for the home side.

Prediction: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 39-22.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Cup-favourite Leafs set to open season versus Habs: ‘We haven’t proven anything’
Next story
Trampolinist Jeremy Chartier will lead Canada into Youth Olympic Games

Just Posted

Hwy 2 south of Red Deer reopened

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Lacombe and District Performing Arts Festival receives $10,000 from City of Lacombe

Grant will allow majority of performances to be at the LMC

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

Red Deer sends snow-clearing help to Calgary

Red Deer is lending a hand – or in this case –… Continue reading

RDC — and the Red Deer-area — are adapting to energy efficiencies

Sustainability-minded “kids are coming” and everybody needs to adapt, says RDC’s president

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Recounts in N.B. that could influence which party controls legislature

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Recounts are being held today in two New… Continue reading

Canada can claim at least partial success of progressive agenda in USMCA

OTTAWA — Was Canada’s pursuit of a “progressive” trade agenda a help… Continue reading

Survey: US companies added a healthy 230,000 jobs last month

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a robust 230,000 jobs in September, a… Continue reading

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Most Read