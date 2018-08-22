Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throws the ball during first half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary on June 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Stampeders looking to rebound from rare loss as they prepare for Bombers

For the first time this season, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders are dealing with defeat.

Calgary (7-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday night following a 40-27 road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The good news for the Stampeders is they don’t have time to think about it as they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday afternoon.

Calgary is 4-0 this season at McMahon Stadium, having outscored their opponents 104-54 there. But as dominant as the Stampeders have been this year, they’re just two points ahead of the Edmonton Eskimos (6-3) heading into their traditional Labour Day home-and-home series.

Mitchell finished 22-of-36 passing for 275 yards with four TDs against the Roughriders. But he was sacked five times and threw a pick-six in suffering just the 11th loss in 76 career regular-season starts.

Winnipeg (5-4) is also coming off a loss, a 44-21 home decision to the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. The lopsided loss was surprising as the Bombers’ defence came into the game leading the CFL in sacks and interceptions while being tied with Calgary for most turnovers forced.

Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris was 29-of-39 passing for 361 yards and a TD. William Powell ran for 106 yards — his second straight 100-yard performance — and a touchdown.

The Redblacks’ defence did its part, registering four sacks and an interception.

Winnipeg starter Matt Nichols completed 25-of-35 passing for 291 yards with two TDs and an interception, but that did not stop the Bombers faithful from booing the veteran quarterback.

CFL rushing leader Andrew Harris ran for 72 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Winnipeg leads the league in rushing, averaging 146 yards per game.

Calgary counters with a defence that’s allowing a league-low 77.3 yards per game. And despite last week’s loss, the unit still leads the CFL in fewest offensive points allowed (13.3 per game), fewest offensive TDs allowed (seven), fewest yards allowed (271), fewest TD passes allowed (three) and remains tied with Winnipeg in turnovers forced (26).

What makes this matchup so interesting is Winnipeg counters with the CFL’s top-scoring offence (29.6 points per game). The Bombers are also first overall in offensive TDs (30) and second in fewest sacks allowed (13).

Prediction: Calgary.

Edmonton Eskimos at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Thursday night)

The Ticats (3-5) last played in a 29-23 road loss to Winnipeg on Aug. 10. Starter Jeremiah Masoli is 2-0 versus Edmonton and led his team to a 38-21 win at Commonwealth Stadium on June 22. The Eskimos (6-3) are coming off a 40-24 victory over Montreal as CFL passing leader Mike Reilly threw for 424 yards and three TDs.

Prediction: Edmonton.

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (Friday night)

Antonio Pipkin is expected to make a second straight start for the Alouettes with Johnny Manziel (concussion protocol) out. Pipkin was 14-of-25 passing for 217 yards with a TD an interception against Edmonton. Toronto (3-5) chases a third straight win with starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. James Wilder Jr. ran for 91 yards in last week’s 24-23 win over B.C.

Prediction: Toronto.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

Saskatchewan (4-4) should be riding high after its win over Calgary. A stellar defensive performance overshadowed Jordan Williams-Lambert recording 10 catches for 152 yards for the Riders. B.C. (3-5) couldn’t make a 10-point half-time lead stick last week in Toronto. At least the Lions are at home given their dismal 0-5 road record.

Prediction: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 1-3

Overall: 24-14.

