Stanton, Walker homer as Yankees top Blue Jays in 7 innings

Yankees 7 Blue Jays 5 (Seven innings due to rain)

NEW YORK — Neil Walker hit a three-run homer, Giancarlo Stanton added an impressive opposite-field blast and the New York Yankees rallied for a rain-shortened 7-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Stanton hit his 31st homer of the season into a party deck behind the home bullpen in the bottom of the seventh, and a batter later, umpires pulled the teams off the field amid rain at Yankee Stadium. The game was called with one out in the seventh after a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes.

Chad Green (6-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. In a scoring oddity, David Robertson got his third save despite not recording the final out of the game.

Rookie Gleyber Torres drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder’s choice off Joe Biagini (1-7) in the fifth.

Toronto jumped on starter Lance Lynn for four runs in the first inning. Kendrys Morales and Kevin Pillar each had RBI singles before Randal Grichuk walked to load the bases with two outs and Aledmys Diaz followed with a two-run single.

The Yankees, who were limited to just six runs in their previous three games against Tampa Bay, cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning against starter Marcus Stroman. Aaron Hicks worked a two-out walk and scored from first when sure-handed centre fielder Pillar misplayed Didi Gregorius’ triple in the gap. Miguel Andujar added an RBI double.

Torres doubled and Greg Bird worked a 10-pitch walk off Stroman in the fourth before Walker delivered his shot. It was Walker’s seventh homer of the season and put New York ahead 5-4.

Stroman gave up five runs and six hits in four innings. A graduate of Patchogue-Medford High School on Long Island, Stroman is winless in seven starts in the Bronx.

The Blue Jays chased Lynn in the fifth when Curtis Granderson doubled and scored on Devon Travis’ single.

Lynn was charged with five runs and six hits in four innings. He struck out five but walked three.

IT’S UP IN THE AIR

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said manager John Gibbons will lead the team through the remainder of the season before his future is addressed. Gibbons said last week he probably would not want to manage the club through a full rebuild.

Atkins thought the rumours regarding Gibbons’ future with the club were becoming a distraction.

“This game’s about the players, it’s about fans. It’s not about Gibby, it’s not about me. It will never be,” Atkins said.

An aging roster, injuries and lack of production has Toronto in fourth place in the AL East, 31 1/2 games behind first-place Boston.

Gibbons’ contract runs through the end of the 2019 season with a club option for 2020. He’s in his second stint as Blue Jays manager after returning to team in 2013, and led Toronto to the 2015 and 2016 AL Championship Series.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Blue Jays: C Luke Maile was placed on the paternity list before Friday’s game. OF Billy McKinney replaced Maile on the roster.

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said there was some improvement with C Gary Sanchez (groin) and OF Aaron Judge (fractured right wrist). Sanchez increased his running Friday afternoon, which he didn’t see. “I was out there for his defensive work where he was throwing the bases. He looked really good,” said Boone, who added Judge played some catch. “I think there was a chance he could have a bat in his hand and doing some dry swings. We’ll see if that happens or not. Both guys progressing, so hopefully, it’s out there.”

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will be making his second major league start Saturday. Reid-Foley didn’t fare to well Monday at Kansas City, allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. He walked three.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (15-6, 3.27) is coming off a tough start in have up four runs in four innings for the loss against the New York Mets on Monday. He’s 3-0 with a 2.19 ERA in his last 4 starts against Toronto.

Previous story
Djokovic outlasts Raonic in quarters at Western and Southern Open

Just Posted

City Hall Park construction begins next week

Construction to update Red Deer’s City Hall Park is set to begin… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake begins

The 16 annual event began Friday and runs until Sunday in Sylvan Lake

Photos: Lunchtime tunes on Alexander Way

Final concert of the summer

Clearwater regional firefighters in B.C.

Crew operating west of Prince George

PHOTOS: Samson Cree Nation Pow Wow

The Samson Cree Nation hosted its annual Pow Wow, celebrating youth last weekend

WATCH: Feasting at Red Deer Ribfest this weekend

Ribfest runs until Sunday at Rotary Recreation Park

Street Tales: Life is filled with unlearned lessons

There are days that I almost believe evolutionists in that we are… Continue reading

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

OTTAWA — Canadians are generally supportive of current immigration levels, a survey… Continue reading

Quebec announces plan to compensate taxi drivers after Uber’s arrival

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has outlined how it intends to compensate… Continue reading

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

OTTAWA — The loss of Saudi Arabian resident physicians in Canada’s hospitals… Continue reading

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Death Valley worker has seen highest, lowest temperatures

LAS VEGAS — Thousands of tourists descend on Death Valley each summer… Continue reading

Banff’s Sunshine ski resort upset with proposed guidelines from Parks Canada

BANFF, Alta. — An internationally known ski resort in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Folk singer Ian Tyson cancels show due to ‘serious medical situation’

TORONTO — Canadian folk singer-songwriter Ian Tyson has cancelled his appearance at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month