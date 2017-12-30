Stephen Curry returning for Warriors after out 11 games

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry is returning to the court Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing 11 games for Golden State with a sprained right ankle.

Coach Steve Kerr said his plan would be to play Curry in 6- to 7-minute stretches and aim to keep the two-time MVP below 30 minutes total, saying “ideally 20-25 minutes would be nice.”

“Ideally four of those bursts sounds about right to me, but this is not an exact science, so we’ve discussed it,” Kerr said.

The Warriors went 9-2 during Curry’s absence. Kerr is hopeful the extended rest for his star point guard now to get fully healthy will benefit Curry down the stretch and in the post-season for the defending champions.

