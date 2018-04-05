Stettler’s Daylan Kuefler signs with Kamloops Blazers

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Daylan Kuefler signed with the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff) Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Daylan Kuefler signed with the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Midget AAA Optimist Chiefs forward Daylan Kuefler made the next step in his hockey career on Thursday.

The five-foot-11, 155-pound 16-year-old native of Stettler, Alta. signed a standard player agreement with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL.

Kuefler had a solid rookie campaign with the Chiefs, notching 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 35 games with the club.

“Daylan had a terrific season playing Midget AAA this season in Red Deer,” said Blazers Director of Player Personnel Matt Recchi in a press release.

“We are excited to add Daylan and his family to the Blazers organization.”

The 2002-born forward was drafted in the 10th round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft after playing with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes.

Kuefler is the second Chiefs player to sign a player agreement this season, as Noah Danielson signed with the Medicine Hat Tigers in December.



