Streaking fan levelled by Lions player hires Toronto-based law firm

VANCOUVER — A streaking fan who was hit by a B.C. Lions player has retained the services of a Toronto law firm.

In a statement released Wednesday, Preszler Law Firm said the fan “suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by BC Lions player Marcell Young.”

The fan, who hasn’t been identified, was levelled by Young, a Lions defensive back, when he ran onto the BC Place field during a CFL game between the Lions and Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs, the fan made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

The fan has since been banned from BC Place for a year.

“Contrary to some news reports, our client was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family,” Preszler said.

The Lions said they have no comment on the development.

Previous story
Ronaldo scores in Portugal’s 1-0 win, Morocco eliminated

Just Posted

UPDATED: Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Penhold’s first pollinator garden is a student-community effort

Two Grade-11 students wanted to expand pollinator populations

Shoplifter caught on video in Stettler

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month