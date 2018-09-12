Streaking Ticats face big test against West Division-leading Stampeders

Jeremiah Masoli and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face a stiff test Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton (6-5) hosts the West Division-leading Calgary Stampeders (9-2) at Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats, fresh off a Labour Day sweep of the Toronto Argonauts, have won three straight to move into a first-place tie with Ottawa in the East Division.

Masoli has been a big part of Hamilton’s success this season. In his first full campaign as the Ticats’ starter, Masoli has registered a club record-tying nine games of 300 or more yards passing.

The CFL’s second-leading passer (3,576 yards) — Edmonton’s Mike Reilly leads with 3,943 — was especially sharp against Toronto. Masoli was a combined 44-of-60 passing (73.3 per cent) for 692 yards with seven TDs and just one interception.

Masoli also effectively used his legs, rushing for 73 yards on 13 carries (5.6-yard average).

Brandon Banks was a favourite target, registering 15 catches for 288 yards and four TDs versus Toronto. He’s recorded a CFL-best eight 100-yard receiving games so far this year.

But Hamilton’s receiving corps is hurting with Jalen Saunders, Shamawd Chambers and Chris Williams all out with season-ending injuries. This week, the Ticats added veterans Chad Owens and Marquay McDaniel to their practice roster.

Owens suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday’s practice but it wasn’t deemed serious. It’s unclear if either receiver will play Saturday. McDaniel also will continue in his role as a coach at McMaster University.

Owens and McDaniel are both former Ticats. Owens spent the 2016 season in Hamilton (58 catches, 808 yards, five TDs in 12 games) while McDaniel, a former Stampeder, played three years in Steeltown (2009-11), recording 137 catches for 1,736 yards with 10 TDs in 37 games.

Calgary comes off a wild 48-42 loss in Edmonton on Saturday night. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was intercepted three times but finished 25-of-46 passing for 491 yards and four TDs. He very nearly capped a stirring comeback with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

Juwan Brescacin had Mitchell’s Hail Mary pass in his hands for the game-winning TD but couldn’t hold on in the Eskimos’ end zone.

Calgary and Hamilton boast the CFL’s stingiest defences, allowing 18.0 and 21.2 offensive points per game, respectively. But while the Stampeders have forced a league-best 33 turnovers, Hamilton is tied for last with 18.

And as good as Masoli has been this year, he has thrown 11 interceptions. Calgary has scored 99 points this season off turnovers, second-most in the CFL.

Hamilton is just 3-2 this season at Tim Hortons Field while Calgary sports a 5-0 road record this season.

Previous story
Red Deer Riggers preparing bid to host Senior AAA Nationals

Just Posted

Program helps reduce childhood cavities

Available in select Red Deer and Central Alberta schools

Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Fred Penner to perform in concert

Armed man robs Red Deer convenience store

Police are asking for the public’s assistance

Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

Lacombe adopts parental leave policy for council

Policy allows council member with new child to take up to 16 weeks of partially paid leave

LeBlanc in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc… Continue reading

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a… Continue reading

‘This is about preserving democracy’: Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

TORONTO — Protesters heckled Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the legislature Wednesday… Continue reading

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all of Canada will… Continue reading

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month