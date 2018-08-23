Sutter comfortable with Rebels roster as training camp moves forward

Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter talks with a group of defenceman on day 1 on training camp. The Rebels will be on the ice every day leading up to the final day of camp on Aug. 29 when they hold their annual Black and White Game. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

There is nothing quite like the optimism a fresh sheet of ice ushers in during the late summer months.

Just two days into training camp and as the Red Deer Rebels slowly progress towards the WHL season, there is plenty of positivity surrounding what should be a young roster in 2018-19.

In net, the Rebels will look for Ethan Anders, who turns 18 in September to carry the load. The team has moved on from 20-year-old netminder Riley Lamb after an inconsistent season last year. Byron Fancy, 17, who played solid with the Midget AAA Lethbridge Hurricanes should be the backup on opening night.

“With Andy, we’re getting a guy that is a different type of personality. Came in and surprised a lot of people with how he played. I don’t think he surprised the coaching staff. We knew we were getting a hard-working goaltender that is very competitive,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“I’m comfortable with our goaltending. A kid like Byron (Fancy)– he’s got to show us that he’s ready to play at this level and push to be a starter at some point. We’re certainly thinking at this point Andy will be our number one goalie. Which he should be.”

Anders had a 10-19-6-1 record last year and a 3.09 goals against average combined with a .905 save percentage. Fancy put up a 2.47 GAA and .892 SV% in the Alberta Midget Hockey League.

On defence, the Rebels will also be young, but very experienced.

They will return all six defenders from a year ago, five of whom were with the club during the 2016-2017 season. A pair of 2018 NHL Draft picks in Alex Alexeyev (first round, 31st overall) and Dawson Barteaux (sixth round, 168th overall) should once again play big minutes. Jacob Herauf, Ethan Sakowich and Carson Sass create a steadying presence from the back end.

“I know when you have experience on the back end it’s nice to have,” Sutter said.

“Experience is great only if those players use it to their advantage and they play well. It’s nice to have all your defencemen returning.”

Defenceman Colin Paradis, 20, is one of four overage players battling for three spots. Captain Reese Johnson will attend New York Rangers camp and Brandon Hagel will workout with the Montreal Canadiens. If those two return, along with 20-year-old Jeff de Wit, Sutter will have a decision to make.

De Wit is an intriguing option because the Rebels lack experience up front. Red Deer doesn’t have a single 19-year-old forward in camp and for a team that ranked 21st in goals with 209 last year, they need all the help they can get.

The Red Deer native found a fit in Victoria last year with the Royals and had eight goals and 14 points in 21 games down the stretch.

“We can always use a big body and guy who has skill like he does and has potential like he does. We’re short right-handed shooting forwards. We have a lot of left-handed guys,” Sutter said of de Wit, who was a Rebels first round pick in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

“The way we looked at this is we’ve got a player that has the potential. He had it when he was young and he’s had it all along, it was just getting it out of him. I’m hoping he’s learned from that and he can take it and run with it.”

Oleg Zaitsev is another option on forward that is an unknown for the Rebels right now. The 17-year-old Russian is still learning English and will also need time to adapt to the North American game.

“He’s just got to continue to grow his game. He’s a high-end skill player, just needs some time to develop and adjust to North America, just not on the ice, but off the ice too,” Sutter said.

Sutter added that he hopes having Alexeyev around to mentor his fellow countryman will help smooth the transition.

Beyond that, the Rebels bench boss is confident the rest of the roster questions will be worked out by the players. Simply put, players who perform in camp and during exhibition play will earn a spot.

“You want to see guys progress through camp, get better,” Sutter said.

“We have some things we need to work on for our team game and get ready for our first exhibition game. As far as personal, we’ll let them sort it out, which is always the case.”



