Suwannapura gets first LPGA Tour win at Marathon Classic, Henderson finishes third

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Thidapa Suwannapura’s main focus going into the Marathon Classic was trying to put together four solid rounds that would help her keep her LPGA Tour card.

She doesn’t have to worry about that any longer.

Suwannapura picked up her first win on Sunday, closing with a 6-under 65 and birdieing the first playoff hole to defeat Brittany Lincicome at Highland Meadows.

In the playoff, Suwannapura converted a short birdie putt after Lincicome hit her second shot into a water hazard and scrambled for par.

“I never expect it was going to be today at all. I’ve just been struggling the whole year,” said Suwannapura, whose previous best finish was seventh at the 2014 Kingsmill Championship. “Finally all my work I’ve been doing has come out and shown up today. After I knocked that last putt in, it just felt like a dream come true.”

With the win, the 25-year-old Thai player has an exemption through the 2020 season. She is also the sixth first-time winner on tour this year.

Third-round leader Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., led by two shots after six holes, but struggled the rest of the way. Back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes dropped her out of the lead.

The 20-year-old Canadian finished with a 2-under 69, one shot out of the playoff.

“Sometimes golf is weird. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way, and that was kind of me the last four holes,” said Henderson, who lost for only the second time in six occasions she has led after 54 holes.

Suwannapura picked up three strokes over her final two holes, making eagle on the par-5 17th and closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th to finish at 14-under 270. She then had to wait for the final seven groups to finish.

“I did not think or expect that 14 would be good enough, because I know there were two par-5s coming in on 17 and 18, and it’s a good opportunity for players to make birdie,” Suwannapura said. “I was just chilling in the clubhouse, you know, being silly and stuff, trying to relax, and see what they’re doing. Now, like, ‘Oh, I have to go warm-up and try to win the tournament.’”

Lincicome shot 67. She had a chance to win in regulation, but her birdie putt from about 10 feet did a nearly 360-degree turn around the edge of the cup and stayed out.

Despite having eight career victories, including this season’s opener in the Bahamas, the 32-year-old Lincicome said she was extremely nervous standing over that putt.

“I was shaking so bad. I had to take so many deep breaths. So it’s kind of cool to have those nerves, but learning how to play through them after 12 years of being a pro … 14 years of being a pro, I still haven’t figured it out, so that’s a little disappointing,” she said. “(The putt) caught a lot of the hole, so I feel like I hit a pretty good putt for how nervous I was. I really haven’t seen one that aggressive in a long time, so that was just unfortunate, really.”

Next up for the big-hitting Lincicome: a start against the men at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. She will become the first woman since 2004 to play in a PGA Tour event.

Besides the tour exemption, Suwannapura’s win came with another bonus. She was one of five players to earn a spot in the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

The top five players not already exempt earned spots. The other qualifiers were Daniela Darquea, Celine Herbin, Mina Harigae and Mel Reid.

Previous story
Cycling’s ‘servants’ do the dirty work at Tour de France

Just Posted

Trump-Putin summit opens without talk of election meddling

HELSINKI — With a wink and a slouch, respectively, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Ultra-light helicopter pilot killed in crash near High River

Police say the pilot of an ultra-light helicopter is dead after crashing… Continue reading

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Central Alberta. Residents in… Continue reading

Westerner Days parade set for Wednesday in downtown Red Deer

Over 30,000 people are expected to line up the streets of downtown… Continue reading

Storm rips through Central Alberta

Hail pelts region causing damage to farmland, plus communities in Ponoka, Bashaw and Stettler

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Croatia gears up to give heroes’ welcome to World Cup team

ZAGREB, Croatia — Fans are pouring in from throughout the country as… Continue reading

Statelessness a hurdle for some rescued Thai boy

MAE SAI, Thailand — The 12 boys and coach of the Wild… Continue reading

Lobbying commissioner rejects complaints against firearms panel member

OTTAWA — A federal watchdog has dismissed complaints that a mass-shooting survivor… Continue reading

CREA reports June home sales down 10.7% from year ago, but up from May

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes… Continue reading

Red Deer Royals place second at Calgary Stampede parade

Royals depicted life in forest and portrayed destruction by human beings

Muslim candidates running in record numbers face backlash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A liberal woman of colour with zero name recognition… Continue reading

Former UK Cabinet secretary seeks new Brexit referendum

LONDON — A former U.K. Cabinet minister from the ruling Conservative Party… Continue reading

Man killed by Chicago police ran away, reached for waist

CHICAGO — A man killed by Chicago police had a gun in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month