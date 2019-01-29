Swimmer Benoit Huot announces retirement, won 20 Paralympic medals over career

Canadian swimmer Benoit Huot earned a boatload of medals over a two-decade career that included podium appearances at five straight Paralympic Games and at countless international meets.

Reminiscing about his achievements brings a smile to Huot’s face. Each result has a story.

There were his victories in Sydney as a teenager. His domination in Athens four years later. Winning gold in London after coming up short as a favourite in Beijing. One last Paralympic bronze in Rio.

All excellent achievements, but all come behind the Order of Canada insignia he received two years ago.

“I think it’s the medal that makes me the most proud,” Huot said. “Obviously the career is part of it. But what makes me the most proud today is the evolution of the movement.”

Huot, who announced his retirement Tuesday in Montreal, started swimming competitively at age 10.

He was winning major titles four years later, taking gold in the 1,500-metre open water race at the 1998 world championships in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Huot, whose disability is a club foot, raced in the S10 classification. He made an impressive Paralympic debut in 2000 with three gold and three silver medals.

The Paralympic scene was much different back then. Huot, from Longueuil, Que., recalled his first gold medal generating a single sentence mention in a major Montreal newspaper.

“It was frustration,” Huot recalled. “At that time when I was competing, I didn’t realize what the Games were all about. But coming back (home), you’re like, ‘Wait, why did no one talk about it? Why did no one recognize what we do?’

“It was better in Athens, better in Beijing, better in London, better in Rio and it’s going to be even better in Tokyo. So we saw the evolution.”

There are more disciplines and events now, television is on board, spectators are packing venues and media interest has picked up.

As Huot noted in a recent sitdown interview in Toronto, awareness has improved over the years but there is plenty of work to be done.

“It’s the way we were able to go from late 1990s to today and saw a complete shift in the way Canadians pursue the Paralympics,” he said. “The way we were able to educate Canadians on who we are and what we do and what’s our objective. Just to make our place in that sporting world where it’s dominated by pro sport and Olympics.

“That makes me the most proud about where the para-athlete is being able to be positioned nowadays. When I leave sport now, I feel like there’s a mission accomplished.”

Huot finished with 20 career Paralympic medals and reached the podium dozens of times at world championships, Parapan Am Games, Commonwealth Games and other top meets.

He broke over 60 world records in his category.

Now 35, Huot returned to school last summer. He admits that the 2020 Paralympics were on his mind, but his MBA program at Queen’s University is a full-time commitment.

“It was time,” Huot said of retirement. “After five Games, in me there’s always that competitive side. But I don’t think I could have made it to Tokyo and be where I would love to be (physically) and compete against the best in the world.”

Huot hopes to stay involved in sport and plans to acquire the tools for a potential leadership role down the road.

“This is my reasoning about going back to school with the objective and the hope of being in a position where I can influence,” Huot said. “Be creative, help the Paralympic brand and the athletes.

“The ultimate dream is to see that Paralympic gold is worth the same in the eyes of everyone around the world as the Olympic gold.”

Previous story
Pat Sheahan follows in son’s footsteps, joins Dinos football program
Next story
‘Bromance’ of Brady and Edelman key to Patriots success

Just Posted

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings include an exhibit about self-discovery

Special Olympians, winter sports and nature are themes of other shows

Sell out predicted for Winter Games passes

Tickets and passes still available

1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is alleging Chinese tech company Huawei… Continue reading

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users… Continue reading

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

UPDATE: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs get defenceman Jake Muzzin in trade with L.A. Kings

TORONTO — Growing up in southern Ontario, Jake Muzzin and his friends… Continue reading

Media night more like a mosh pit and Mardi Gras

ATLANTA — Super Bowl Media Night is the NFL’s version of a… Continue reading

Juno Award nominees to be unveiled for music’s big night in London, Ont.

TORONTO — Nominees for the 2019 Juno Awards will be revealed this… Continue reading

Call for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Meghan, Kate

LONDON — Britain’s press is urging social media users to tone down… Continue reading

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Most Read