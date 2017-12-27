Switzerland beats Belarus 3-2 in the world junior hockey

Switzerland 3 Bearus 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Muller and Valentin Nussbaumer scored to help Switzerland beat Belarus 3-2 on Wednesday in the world junior hockey championship.

Philip Wuthrich made 27 saves for Switzerland in its Group B opener.

Mmaxim Sushko and Viktor Bovbel scored for Belarus, coming off a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

In Group A, Canada faced Slovakia in a night game.

The defending champion United States opened Tuesday night with a 9-0 victory over Denmark. The Americans will resume Group A play Thursday night against Slovakia.

Previous story
Layton Green feels experience at NFR very valuable
Next story
George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Raptors

Just Posted

UPDATED: Second extreme cold warning issued this week for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Into the Garden exhibit at Red Deer public library offers colourful respite for winter-weary eyes

Show runs from Dec. 29 to Feb. 19 at downtown branch

Waskasoo the mascot and other Red Deer Canada Winter Games popular items

Brisk sales are needed to help fund the games, says chair

Still time to win the home of your dreams

Red Deer Kinsmen 2017 Dream Home tickets on sale

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Contest uncovers lobsters with extra claws, blue shells, dog-sized girth

An unusual contest has uncovered dozens of bizarre lobsters found in the… Continue reading

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds

Most holiday traditions include spending time with family, eating turkey and braving… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month