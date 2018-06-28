Jace Martin of Sylvan Lake was selected as a member of the Volleyball Canada Youth National Team earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

Sylvan Lake’s Jace Martin set to play for youth national volleyball team

Will represent Canada in Oklahoma later this summer

Jace Martin has one significant and obvious advantage on the volleyball court.

At six-foot-7, the 17-year-old is taller than most opponents he lines up against in high school and on the club circuit.

That advantage and some solid play this season also earned him the opportunity of a lifetime, a spot on Volleyball Canada’s Youth National Team.

Martin, who just finished his senior year at H.J. Cody High School in Sylvan Lake and will join the RDC Kings volleyball team next season, was thrilled when he got the call for the national team.

“I had no idea. I thought I was going to be done playing club and they emailed me two weeks after nationals (in May). I was scared but really excited,” said Martin, who mostly plays middle but might play some right side for Canada.

The Sylvan Lake teen is one of just 28 players named to the youth national team last week, a group of players born in the year 2000 or later. He’s also one of just seven players from Alberta to crack the squad.

“We are excited to have such a promising group of young athletes in our national team development programs,” said Dawna Sales, manager of athlete and coach pathways for Volleyball Canada.

“This is the first time we are sending two teams from three different birth years (16-18U) to the High Performance Championships in the U.S.”

Martin’s play was noticed during the club season this year when he suited up for the Central Alberta Kings U18 Volleyball Club. The Kings were eighth in the Volleyball Alberta Provincials, then finished with a 5-3 record at nationals in Edmonton.

“At H.J., our coach didn’t really know a lot. Club was fun, learned a lot. Everybody wanted to play,” he said.

Martin noted his growth spurt came during the summer heading into grade 10 and throughout some of that year, where he went from nearly six feet to close to his current height. He also believes he’s still growing.

The middle blocker will attend training at Mount Royal University in July, then head with the team to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the USA Volleyball High Performance Championships from July 24-29.

“Just (looking forward to) better coaches. Getting to play with really good kids. The experience will be cool,” he said.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rebels pick pair of forwards in CHL Import Draft

Just Posted

Airport looking to join ultra low-cost carrier market

New direction for Red Deer Airport

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales… Continue reading

Mike Duffy lawyers raise spectre of past scandal in bid to sue Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy’s lawyers are recalling the political scandal surrounding… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month