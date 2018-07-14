Takuma Sato bests Honda Indy Toronto track record in third practice round

TORONTO — Takuma Sato’s third practice round time on Saturday at the Honda Indy Toronto was below the track record.

His lap of 58.6777 seconds was better than Simon Pagenaud’s qualifying time of 58.9124 set on July 15, 2017.

Pagenaud’s record is vulnerable because the current track configuration at Exhibition Place was created for last year’s race.

Josef Newgarden (58.7750), Will Power (58.8758) and Alexander Rossi (58.8997) also had practice rounds better than Pagenaud’s 2017 time, but a track record can only be set in qualifying or an actual race, so they don’t count.

Robert Wickens of Guelph, Ont., was seventh with a lap of 59.0128.

James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., was 14th with a time of 59.3569.

Wickens crashed at the eighth turn, wedging the front of his car under a tire barrier. Newgarden then skidded in behind him sideways.

The ensuing red flag brought an end to the practice session that was already in its dying seconds.

Previous story
Mike Reilly with two TDs, leads Eskimos over Argonauts 16-15
Next story
Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer serves up (and devours) thousands of pancakes at Bower Place Pancake Breakfast

More than 6,000 hungry people attend

Some first responders from Humboldt Broncos bus crash get mental-health break

WASKESIU, Sask. — Paramedic Deanndra King was on a day off, getting… Continue reading

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Red Deer’s upcoming Canadian Finals Rodeo event inspired this year’s design

Raising difficult dahlias has made Red Deer hobbyist an Alberta expert

Lorne McArthur runs the only trial garden for dahlia hybridizations in Canada

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

6 people injured in fastest San Fermin bull run of the year

PAMPLONA, Spain — Spanish health officials say the final bull run of… Continue reading

Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

A short video of a squirming worm in Sylvan Lake has gone… Continue reading

Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month