Red Deer’s Tammy Cunnington picked up a gold medal in the S4 women’s 50 metre backstroke at the Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships in Cairns, Austraila. (Photo Courtesy of Brian Cassey Cairns 2018 Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships/ Swimming Canada)

Tammy Cunnington wins gold at Pan Pac Para-Swimming Championships

Red Deer swimmer Tammy Cunnington added another medal to her collection this weekend.

Cunnington, 42 picked up S4 gold in the women’s 50 metre backstroke on Day 3 of the 2018 Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships in Cairns, Australia. The medal was one of 10 for Canada on the day.

The 2016 Paralympian, who is representing the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club said although she earned the victory, she was hoping for a better performance in the race.

“In the prelims this morning I went 1:10 and change. I was hoping to improve on that tonight. I did make some improvements and saw some positive changes in the final but unfortunately still finished with the same time,” said Cunnington in a Swimming Canada press release.

“In the final, I had the fastest 25 ever in 50 back but when I tried to pick it up at the 35-metre mark, unfortunately my technique slipped away from me a little bit. I’m disappointed but encouraged moving forward, knowing there’s improvement to be found and more potential to be exploited.”

Cunnington will finish the event Monday when she swims the 50M freestyle and the 150m IM.


