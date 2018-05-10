Lacombe native Tanner Green was selected by the Edmonton Eskimos in the fourth round of the CFL Draft last week. (Advocate File Photo)

Tanner Green, the ultimate underdog: from the Central Alberta Bucs to the CFL

Tanner Green is working out his final days renovating apartments in Red Deer, with bigger plans on his mind. Studying playbooks and training occupy the rest of his time and the majority of his thoughts these days.

The 25-year-old Lacombe native is set up to complete the ultimate underdog story later this month. It’s a journey that sometimes he doesn’t even believe is real– from cutting together highlights of his Central Alberta Buccaneers senior football games three years ago, to a 2018 fourth round pick of the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL draft.

“When I first started playing Bucs, I didn’t even think I would start for them. To go from that mentality, to then it was CIS, now here, I just have to keep working and I know that I can do what I set my mind to,” Green said.

“I had my wife at home and I had the work, that was the plan prior to this journey. I’m really glad that we took the leap of faith and just went for this.”

Green was picked by the Green and Gold in last week’s draft and is set to attend training camp in the coming weeks, before likely suiting up in a preseason game on May 27 at Commonwealth Stadium. That milestone alone will simply be another feather in the cap for the six-foot-two, 241-pound running back.

“It’s going to be a dream realized but I need to make sure that I’m still working towards what my next goal is. The next goal is going to be the Grey Cup,” he said.

How Green even made it onto the CFL radar in the first place is the ultimate testament to never giving up on your dreams.

He hung up his football cleats after playing in high school with the Lacombe Rams, before returning to the game in 2015 with the Bucs.

Those highlight videos from his lone season with the Bucs, which he posted on Facebook got the attention of friends and then college recruiters. Of all the schools that came calling, Concordia University in Montreal felt like the best fit. From 2015-2017, he suited up for the Stingers, but the numbers don’t resemble that of a can’t miss prospect.

He recorded just two tackles last season in three games on defence and in 2016 had six carries for 11 yards, scoring one touchdown. He also caught a five-yard pass.

Yet, in his first year at Concordia, he was voted the Stingers’ player with the best work ethic by his coaches and teammates.

That commitment to working hard and getting better never wavered for Green.

It carried over to this winter, where he excelled just enough at the Western Regional CFL combine to make the national combine, one that only 51 other players were invited to.

“With the regional, I had a lot of nerves. Testing was fine, I hit the numbers I thought I was going to but in the one-on-one’s and stuff, the nerves were going and it was hard to get comfortable,” Green said.

“With the nationals, I felt a lot more comfortable because I had done it three days before. The nerves were gone and I got to let loose. I got faster in my 40, the one-on-ones were way better, I don’t think I lost one.”

At that point, he was interviewed by five of seven CFL teams and knew there was a chance his name could be called on draft.

Still, when he was selected by Edmonton 32nd overall, he was speechless.

“It’s a dream come true. On draft day I could barely even speak when I saw that Edmonton was calling me,” he said.

“I’ve worked extremely hard over the last four or five years to get here.”

Now, the road forward is clear. The dream, only partially recognized at this point is on the horizon.

“Don’t doubt yourself,” he said.

“For me, it’s been hard along this whole process not to say to myself well, ‘you’re not good enough to do this’. With enough work and drive and want, I’ve been able to surpass whatever I thought I could do in this sport. It just keeps getting better.”

Whatever comes next, Green understands that what he’s learned on this journey is something he can’t just keep to himself.

He hopes to share that story with young football prospects who don’t know there’s always a way forward if you believe hard enough.

“I want to go out to spring camps and stuff and talk to these younger players because I remember when I was back in high school, I had no idea that going to the CFL or playing professional sports was even in your grasp,” Green said.

“It would be amazing to go out to these younger teams and tell the kids if you want this bad enough, you can make it.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
McDavid scores hat trick, Horvat adds two as Canada thumps Norway 5-0

Just Posted

The day the music died: Red Deer College ends its music diploma program

Citing declining enrolment and interest, Red Deer College is ending its music… Continue reading

Count down to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Red Deer property crimes drop significantly in first quarter of 2018

Red Deerians have experienced fewer property and persons crimes to start 2018.… Continue reading

Legal aid badly underfunded: lawyers

Underfunding legal aid support clogging up court system say lawyers

Accused killer held in Stettler hospital for threatening suicide before murder

Savage escaped from hospital hours before allegedly killing a Stettler man

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Marley’s granddaughter wants accountability for police stop

NEW YORK — Bob Marley’s granddaughter said Thursday that she felt like… Continue reading

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s confident talks aimed at… Continue reading

In tearful interview, Weinstein’s wife says she didn’t know

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, designer Georgina Chapman, is speaking… Continue reading

Oregon school shooter loses life-sentence appeal

SALEM, Ore. — A man who killed two people and wounded 26… Continue reading

Supreme Court agrees to hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will help settle the controversy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month