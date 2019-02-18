Sam Cordell of Team B.C. executes a front flip at the bottom of the men’s mogul course Monday at Canyon Ski Resort. He placed sixth in the event. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Team Alberta mogul skier Mackenzie Schwinghamer adds a gold medal to her previous silver

Mackenzie Schwinghamer says two Canada Winter Games medals are ‘a confidence booster’

Team Alberta member Mackenzie Schwinghamer earned a gold medal in mogul skiing on Monday, adding it to her silver for aerial freestyle.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games “have been good to me — and I’ve been good in them,” said a smiling Schwinghamer.

The Kelowna native chose to compete for Team Alberta four years ago because she prefers the coaching. The decision is paying off, since Schwinghamer skied a perfect run at the Canyon Ski Resort, leading the way with 80.79 points to win women’s moguls.

The silver medal went to Sandrine Vaillancourt (78.18) and the bronze to Florence Delsame (76.73), both of the Quebec Team.

Schwinghamer claimed second place in aerials on Sunday, and calls the two medals she won at the Games a confidence booster.“I realized today how much my hard work is paying off.”

The 19-year-old, who got a big hug from her dad after the race, believes she did a lot of things right to bring down her time: “I have a very direct ski line and this bumped up my turn scores.” The two mid-air flips she did also involved grabbing her skis, which increased her air score.

Perhaps most importantly, Schwinghamer said she kept her cool: “I felt like, I’ve got this.”

Team Alberta member Danny Tanner just missed the podium in men’s moguls, placing fourth with a score of 81.80 points. “I’m pretty bummed, but it happens… it’s part of the Games,” he said.

The 20-year-old Calgarian skied slower than usual and he doesn’t blame the Canyon course. While slightly shorter than world competitions courses, Tanner said it had nice powder. He’s hoping to do better later this week at the North American Cup in Colorado.

The winner of men’s moguls is Brayden Kuroda of Penticton, B.C., who also won a gold medal Sunday in aerial freestyle with 86.81 points. The silver medalist is Olivier Lessard (83.76) and the bronze medalist is Jean-Christophe Nadeau (83.13). Both are from Quebec.

Kuroda said, “Everything came together for me” — unlike during his first morning qualifying event, in which he “struggled in the bottom air.”

Leaving the Games with two gold medals, said Kuroda, is an unexpected bonus. “I honestly didn’t know how well I would do. I was crossing my fingers.”


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Sam Cordell of Team B.C. completing the men’s mogul course on Monday (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff.)

Sam Cordell of Team B.C. gets some decent air doing a flip at the bottom of the men’s mogul course on Monday at Canyon Ski Resort. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Free-style skier Mackenzie Schwinghamer of Team Alberta won the gold in the women’s mogul event Monday, after earning a sliver medal in the aerials on Sunday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

B.C. skier Brayden Kuroda won the men’s mogul competition Monday after also winning a gold medal in aerials on Sunday. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
Ottawa, provincial governments commit to addressing abuse in sports
Next story
Kings basketball keep playoff hopes alive

Just Posted

Red Deerians brave the chill to spend Family Day in the new Celebration Plaza

The 2019 Canada Winter Games hub attracted a lot of parents and kids

Convoy from Red Deer feels the love driving through Ontario

Truckers continue on to Ottawa

Stettler RCMP search for suspects

Attempted theft of an ATM

Ice artists add fun to Family Day in Blackfalds

Blackfalds Winterfest 2019

Sign cost a concern for some in Red Deer

Installation complete on south end welcome signs

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

‘Black Panther’ costume designer blazes trail to inspire

LOS ANGELES — Ruth E. Carter is a black woman blazing a… Continue reading

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’

Chicago police said Saturday the investigation into the assault reported by Jussie… Continue reading

Still-active human rights case speaks to lasting homophobia in Canada: activists

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Just over 14 years ago, the government of… Continue reading

Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A Canadian couple who had to leave Haiti due to… Continue reading

Man charged in daughter’s death in hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

Police say a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read