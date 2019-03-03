Team Alberta wins 100 medals at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Alberta athletes turned in the province’s best-ever Games performance at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

The province, which was hosting the Games for the first time since 1995, finished third overall with 100 medals: 36 gold, 33 silver and 31 bronze. Alberta’s previous medal record was 91, set in 2003.

Dr. Stephen Norris, chair of the Alberta Sport Connection, said these Games were “important step in their journey to represent Canada at future international competitions.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Team Alberta’s performance and the outstanding job both they and the community of Red Deer did in representing our province at these Games,” said Norris.

The 17-day competition featured 250 Team Alberta athletes.

Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, responsible for sport in Alberta, expressed his congratulations to the athletes, coaches and mission staff.

“Congratulations, too, to the City of Red Deer on hosting an exceptional event. This has truly been a team effort, and reflected what is best about Albertans. To everyone involved in the Games, thank you for being tremendous ambassadors of our province,” said Miranda.

Quebec picked up the most medals at the Games with 146: 65 gold, 41 silver and 40 bronze. Ontario was second with 105 medals: 18 gold, 43 silver and 44 bronze.

