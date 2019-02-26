Team Ontario men and women undefeated through draw 7 at Canada Winter Games

Team Ontario is rolling at the Pidherney Centre.

Through draw 7 in the curling competition at the 2019 Canada Winter Games, the Ontario women’s team is undefeated (5-0) after a decisive 10-1 win over Newfoundland and Labrador (2-4).

Ontario’s men’s team is also 5-0, they knocked off Newfoundland and Labrador 4-3 with a single in the eighth, in a battle of two undefeated teams.

The Alberta rink skipped by 13-year-old Alyssa Nedohin, daughter of World Junior Champion Heather Nedohin and three-time world champion David Nedohin, is also undefeated. Alberta knocked off P.E.I. 8-6 after scoring a deuce in the extra end. The Alberta (4-1) men took down P.E.I. 8-4.

British Columbia is 2-3 after a 10-2 win over the Northwest Territories on the women’s side, while on the men’s they earned a 13-3 win.

Nova Scotia (2-4) cruised past Québec (1-4) 7-0 in men’s play, but they got revenge with a 7-4 win over Nova Scotia (4-2) on the women’s side.

In the final game of the male draw, Manitoba (4-2) got past New Brunswick (2-3) 8-4.

Draw 8 of curling goes at 10 a..m.



