American forward Michael Mancinelli tries to push a rebound past Czech Republic goalie Nick Malik on Monday night at Servus Arena during Hlinka Gretzky Cup play. Team USA cruised to a 6-0 victory to open the tournament. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Team USA cruises past Czechs in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Dustin wolf pitches shutout, Grant Silianoff with four-point game

Team USA rode a second-period scoring wave to a decisive 6-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Servus Arena Monday.

In their Hlinka Gretzky Cup opener, the Americans notched three goals in just over four minutes in the middle period to pull away from the Czechs in Group B play.

“Our guys competed hard. We had a couple of breakdowns but they responded to how we were coaching them. We were telling them to do something and they did it,” said American head coach Cory Laylin.

“We tired out the Czech defence. We made them make hard plays and pushed it 200-feet. Because of that we created a lot of turnovers and we played well. Our goaltender played fantastic. I was happy with the way our guys played tonight.”

USA forward Robert Mastrosimone scored his second goal of the game at 11:19 of the second when he banged in a loose puck from the slot past Nick Malik.

Jackson Jutting added a shorthanded marker on a breakaway 2:05 later and Aaron Huglen buried a backhand while in all alone at 15:41. After the Huglen goal, the Czechs pulled Malik in favour of Jan Skorpik. Malik made 21 saves on 25 shots.

The Americans speed and skill took over the game in the second half and they cruised to the win over Czech Republic, who knocked off Canada 4-3 in a pre-tournament game.

“We played really good. Good team effort. We knew coming in we had a good, fast team with a lot of skill and if we play for the guy next to you, we can go really far in this tournament,” said Team USA forward Grant Silianoff, who had a goal and three assists in the win.

Dustin Wolf also had a solid night in net for the U.S. as he turned aside 23 shots for the shutout.

“You always strive to pitch a shutout every game and obviously it doesn’t happen. You try your best and I think going forward it will boost my confidence and help the team continue on its path,” said Wolf, who plays for the WHL’s Everett Silvertips.

Luke Toporowski also added a third-period shorthanded marker for Team USA.

Mastrosimone opened the scoring in the first period on the power play. His line with Silianoff and John Farinacci accounted for seven points on the night. The trio were teammates at Shattuck St. Mary’s School and Silianoff said that’s helped them gel early in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“We were linemates before and last year at the Five Nations tournament we were together. We got put back together for this tournament and it just so happens we have the good chemistry going,” Silianoff said about his connection with Mastrosimone and Farinacci.

Team USA will take on Finland Tuesday night at 7 p.m., while the Czechs will square off with Russia in the afternoon game at 3 p.m.


