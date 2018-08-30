Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo tops CFL scouting bureau

TORONTO — Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo was named the top prospect for the 2019 CFL draft Thursday in the league scouting bureau’s first top-20 list.

The native of Surrey, B.C., has started 12-of-24 games over two seasons with the Volunteers. Kongbo has amassed 40 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Laval defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, a Montreal native, was the No. 2 prospect. The six-foot-three, 250-pound Betts has appeared in 24 games over three seasons with the Rouge et Or, recording 73 tackles, 26 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Betts was Canadian university football’s top rookie in 2015 and twice its outstanding lineman (2016-17). He’s the first player ever to capture the rookie and lineman awards over the course of his career.

UConn receiver Hergy Mayala, also of Montreal, took the No. 3 spot. The six-foot-two receiver has started 23-of-31 games over three seasons with the Huskies and was their leading receiver as a junior with 43 catches for 615 yards and seven touchdowns.

Calgary native Shane Richards, a six-foot-eight, 336-pound offensive lineman at Oklahoma State, was ranked fourth. Richards is entering his third season with the Cowboys and is listed as their starting right guard.

Justin McInnis, of Pierrefonds, Que., held down the fifth spot. The Arkansas State receiver has 59 catches for 883 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons with the Red Wolves.

Rounding out the top 10 were Richmond receiver Dejon Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira of Winnipeg, North Colorado offensive lineman Zach Wilkinson of Vancouver, Kansas offensive lineman Alex Fontana of Toronto and Laval receiver Alexandre Savard of Quebec City.

