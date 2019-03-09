Texas fires former QB Vince Young from part-time job

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has fired former star quarterback Vince Young from his part-time role as a development officer for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

The move also comes after Young had a second drunken-driving arrest within three years on Feb. 4.

Young’s March 1 firing letter says he was dismissed “for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university.” He has been given job warnings dating back to 2017.

The Associated Press obtained the letter and Young’s personnel file through an open records request.

Young declined to comment Saturday. His file included several good performance reviews and a February letter from Young saying he’d done good work for the school building relationships with donors.

