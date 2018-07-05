The Latest: Mexico fans swapping sombreros before going home

MOSCOW — The Latest at the World Cup (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Mexican fans who arrived for the World Cup in Russia with a sombrero in their hands or on their heads — many of them bringing than one — are bartering the popular hats at a market in Moscow.

After Mexico was eliminated this week by Brazil, fans went to the Izmailovo market in Moscow looking to swap their sombreros. The most popular mariachi hat in the World Cup is black with the red, white and green colours of the Mexican flag embroidered on the sides and “Mexico” written on top.

Thousands of fans arrived in Russia having stowed sombreros in the overhead compartments on their flights. With an average diameter of 2 feet (six-tenths of a meter), carrying them 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres) back again is cumbersome.

“It’s a problem getting around with it in trains and airports,” said Mario Alba, a 34 year-old fan from Mexico City. He said “It’s better to come here and take less stuff back home.”

___

4:55 p.m.

Russia midfielder Alan Dzagoev says he is fit to play against Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals Saturday after recovering from injury.

Dzagoev hurt his hamstring during Russia’s opening 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia and says he’s also struggled with an old back problem.

Dzagoev says “I had a problem with my back again, but now I’m training in the main group and I’m ready for the match.”

His injury opened up a chance for Villarreal winger Denis Cheryshev to shine in the Russia squad. Since replacing Dzagoev in the Saudi game, Cheryshev has scored three goals and also hit the winning penalty in the last-16 win over Spain.

___

1:35 p.m.

Residents of the World Cup host city of Samara are being urged to take showers in pairs because the influx of fans is putting strain on water supplies.

The Samara Communal Systems utility company says the combination of a heatwave and “thousands of guests” have meant its providing 10 per cent more cold water than normal. That’s causing water pressure to drop in some neighbourhoods, the company adds.

The company advises locals to “save water – take showers in pairs,” adding a smiley face to the message.

Samara is due to host England’s quarterfinal game against Sweden on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Previous story
FIFA rebukes Maradona for criticizing World Cup referee
Next story
Angry Bird: Brazil’s World Cup mascot popular with fans

Just Posted

Police seeking missing Rocky man

Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

Blackfalds approves parental leave for council

Blackfalds one of first Alberta municipalities to approve leave

16 dogs seized from B.C. duo banned from owning animals for 20 years

QUESNEL, B.C. — The SPCA says 16 dogs that were kept in… Continue reading

Children rescued from hot vehicle outside mall in Delta, B.C.

DELTA, B.C. — Police are recommending criminal charges after a father allegedly… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing for Saskatchewan man who abducted, sexually assaulted girl

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — An eight-year-old girl who was abducted and sexually… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds has a new visual time capsule

Town of Blackfalds residents, students and professionals painted Canada 150 Mosaic Mural

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Protected zone established to help endangered whales

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Federal ocean managers will implement a protected zone off… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires Minnesota-based company as part of expansion drive

MONTREAL — The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the acquisition… Continue reading

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs to land on names of Up Cannabis strains

TORONTO — A line of cannabis strains backed by members of the… Continue reading

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held… Continue reading

Salvadoran asylum seeker mounts legal challenge of Safe Third Country agreement

OTTAWA — A Salvadoran woman and her two daughters who fled their… Continue reading

‘Something’s calling me:’ Canadian cowboy planning final ride home

CALGARY — Six years after it all began, Filipe Masetti Leite is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month