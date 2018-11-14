The Lindsay Thurber Raiders quarterback will get to play in an exhibition game before the Grey Cup next weekend

Lindsay Thurber Raiders grade 12 quarterback Josh Campbell was selected among hundreds of nominees for the Nissan Kickoff Project. Campbell, 17, will get to play an exhibition game against the best players in Canada his age before the Grey Cup next week and also get to attend the game. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raiders quarterback Josh Campbell has always dreamed of playing in the CFL.

Campbell, 17, will get as close to that dream as a teenager can in two weeks time.

He found out last week he’ll glimpse of the league up close and personal on the biggest day of the year– at the 106th Grey Cup.

The grade 12 quarterback was selected through the Nissan Kickoff Project for a chance to play an exhibition game, a day before the Grey Cup in Edmonton on Nov. 24. He’ll also get to attend the game and meet some of the players.

Among hundreds of nominees, Campbell was one of 70 players across Canada selected for the opportunity. Only a dozen players from Alberta were picked.

“It’s cool, it’s exciting. I was honestly a little surprised. I think there were hundreds of kids that were nominated, so pretty crazy to be accepted,” said Campbell, who wasn’t exactly sure who nominated him.

“Getting to play with kids from all across Canada and some of the best players in the country. And go to the Grey Cup of course.”

The athletes selected demonstrated the values of toughness, innovation, tenacity, ambition and notability.

Campbell said Wednesday before his own practice, he hopes to see the Calgary Stampeders in the 106th Grey Cup. The Stampeders will need to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this weekend in the CFL West Final in order to play on Nov. 25.

The young football player, who threw for over 300 yards in his last playoff game against the Grande Prairie Warriors, also has his own final to worry about.

Lindsay Thurber will play the Harry Ainlay Titans in Edmonton for the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tier I North Regional Final on Nov. 17.

Harry Ainlay is the top team in Alberta and nationally ranked among high school teams in Canada. Still, Campbell says anything is possible.

“Huge game. We’re definitely the underdog. They’re ranked second in Canada. You never know, every team can have a bad game,” he said.

“I think we’re doing our best to prepare and play our best game and give ourselves the best shot to shock the world.”

If the Raiders were to win Saturday, Campbell might have a conflict with his Grey Cup experience. Easy decision, in that case, he’d chose to play in the provincial Tier I final, for his Raiders’ teammates.

“If we win (regionals) then I’ll have to go to the provincial championship,” he said.

“(The Kickoff Project) is kind of a secondary thing right now, but it’s still very exciting.”

In the end, that kind of loyalty is one of several traits that helped him earn the Kickoff Project opportunity in the first place.



