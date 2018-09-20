The new men behind the bench

The Red Deer Rebels will have three new assistant coaches when the WHL season kicks off on Friday

The Red Deer Rebels will have three new assistant coaches when the WHL regular season starts on Friday. Brad Flynn (left), will be on the bench alongside fellow assistant Ryan Colville (right) head coach Brent Sutter (middle). (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

When the puck drops on the new season Sept. 21, the Red Deer Rebels will feature a trio of first-time WHL assistant coaches behind the bench.

So far, what they lack in WHL experience, seems to be made up with enthusiasm.

“It’s been great. First-class organization. Great group of kids that come to the rink and work hard and want to get better. (The team) is young but very enthusiastic. It’s fun to come to work every day,” said 33-year-old Brad Flynn who will work with the defence and is one of the three new assistants.

Rebels veteran GM/head coach Brent Sutter let go of long-time right-hand man, Jeff Truitt this offseason and reached all parts of North America for replacements.

Along with Flynn, Sutter also hired Ryan Colville and goalie coach Kraymer Barnstable.

The average age behind the bench is close to 30 and Sutter thinks, as both GM and head coach, that is how it needs to be to get the most out of his team.

“When the decision was made to move in a different direction with coaches, it was clear to me, that I wanted a young staff around me,” he said.

“Not young in experience, young in age where they are really good communicators and they spend a lot of time with video and visualization with the players. More important than that, wanting to spend time with the players. Wanting to get to know them.”

The key addition on the video side is Colville. He was a video coach for the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL from 2008 to 2013.

He worked with Darryl Sutter in L.A. and was part of the coaching staff there that won Stanley Cup in 2012.

“I think kids coming up in this generation are so visual. They pick up things a lot more when they see it. It’s just understanding how (video) is used and seeing how it was used at the highest level,” said Colville, who will work with the forwards this season.

“My first year with the Kings was Drew Doughty’s rookie year. I got to see how they worked with him with the video. When they used it and why they used it.”

Colville was also President/General Manager/Head Coach of the Cincinnati Thunder of the North American (Junior) Hockey League from 2015-17.

Flynn is also new to the western league, but not the CHL.

He was an assistant coach for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL. On top of that, the new Glasgow, N.S. native also learned from his father Dan, who is currently an assistant coach with the Portland Winterhawks.

As the former head coach and director of hockey operations for the Corpus Christi IceRays in the North American (junior) Hockey League, Flynn said the mix of coaching styles is going to be beneficial to the club long term.

“The organization did a great job of bringing in different guys with different strengths. Guys to compliment each other. It’s been a good learning experience even for myself to learn from everyone,” said Flynn.

“Everybody was brought in to do their job and make sure that details are executed. As we move along in the season, I think those will be signified even more. I think Brent did a great job in managing everybody and their styles.”

Barnstable will be familiar to Rebels fans, as he played 27 games for the club in 2009-10. The 29-year-old will fill the void left by Taylor Dakers.

Barnstable won an Allan Cup with the Bentley Generals in 2016 as a goalie and said his experience should help the young Rebels’ netminders.

“If the team is performing well in front, it makes our job easier,” Barnstable said.

“Goaltending can make or break a season. Make or break any game or any stretch. I just want to make sure that spots of bad games are limited. Every night they step on the ice they give the team a chance to win.”

Sutter at the end of the day said the new coaching mix was needed to freshen up the style of play and help the group develop into effective hockey players down the road.

“It’s exciting for me because, from a head coaching perspective, I had to adapt and change over time. You have to. You’re dealing with Millennials now. You’re dealing with a whole different type of athlete,” Sutter said.

It’s been really good. Very knowledgeable guys. See the game the way it’s played today. Pace, speed, transition and puck possession. You’re teaching the players how to play this way, so when they get to the next level, they know how to play. Just the way the game is.”

The Rebels will drop the puck on the regular season on Sept. 21 and play the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Centrium.