Thompson, Olynyk, Joseph among Canada’s 6 NBA players for World Cup qualifying

TORONTO — Canadian men’s basketball coach Roy Rana will gather a “unique blend” of players, including a half dozen from the NBA, for training camp ahead of Canada’s FIBA World Cup qualifying game versus Brazil.

Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson, Miami’s Kelly Olynyk, Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies), Cory Joseph (Indiana Pacers), and Khem Birch and Justin Jackson (Orlando Magic) are the six NBA players who will be in camp when it opens Thursday in Montreal.

“Obviously it’ll be a unique blend of NBA guys, guys who are just starting their career, some U Sports kids, some guys who are just starting their NBA careers,” Rana said. “It’s nice to see our community continue to build and represent.”

Canada, which went 5-1 through the first round of qualifying, faces Brazil on Sept. 13 in Laval, Que.

Rana, also the Ryerson Rams’ coach, takes over head coaching duties from Jay Triano for the September, November and February qualifying windows. Rana, Triano and Gord Herbert split the job in the first round of qualifying, coaching two games each.

“None of this has ever been a goal of mine, I just want to do whatever we have to do to qualify,” Rana said. “If that means I have to step up and help, I’ll give it my best shot. I don’t know if it’s a personal goal or more a goal of all of us. I’ve lived with these kids since they were very, very young. We’ve been dreaming this dream together and for me to get a chance to lead is pretty special.”

Canada, the Dominican Republic (4-2) and the U.S. Virgin Islands (2-4) were the top three teams in Group D in the first round, while Brazil (5-1), Venezuela (5-1), and Chile (1-5) were the top three teams in Group B. Those six teams formed Group F with records carrying over.

Canada will travel to Chile on Sept. 17. The next window sees Canada play at Venezuela on Nov. 30 and Brazil on Dec. 3. Canada will host Chile on Feb. 21 and Venezuela on Feb. 24.

“As the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas qualifiers continue, the program depth we’ve been building over the years will be crucial for the success of our team,” said Rowan Barrett, the assistant GM of the senior men’s program. “September’s games are an important step for Canada as we work towards our goal of qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.”

From the second round of qualifying, the three highest-placed teams from each group and the best fourth-placed team between Group E and Group F clinch berths in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, Aug. 31-Sept. 15, 2019.

A record 32 countries will play in the FIBA World Cup, which is the main qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

———

Roster:

Joel Anthony, Montreal, San Lorenzo Basket (Argentina) Trae Bell-Haynes, Toronto, Fraport Skyliners (Germany) Aaron Best, Toronto, Raptors 905 (G-League) Khem Birch, Montreal, Orlando Magic Dillon Brooks, Mississauga, Ont., Memphis Grizzlies Manny Diressa, Toronto, KK FMP (Serbia) Melvin Ejim, Toronto, BC UNICS (Russia) Joel Friesen, Abbotsford, B.C., London Lightning (NBL Canada) Brady Heslip, Burlington, Ont., Fraport Skyliners (Germany) Justin Jackson, Toronto, Orlando Magic Cory Joseph, Toronto, Ont., Indiana Pacers Kaza Kajami-Keane, Ajax, Ont., Landstede Zwolle (Netherlands) Kyle Landry, Calgary, Alta., Buducnost (Montenegro) Duane Notice, Woodbridge, Ont., BM Slam Stal (Poland) Kelly Olynyk, Kamloops, B.C., Miami Heat Kevin Pangos, Newmarket, Ont., FC Barcelona Lassa (Spain) Dyshawn Pierre, Whitby, Ont., Banco di Srd (Italy) Tristan Thompson, Brampton, Ont., Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous story
Labrador breed takes centre stage in Ponoka
Next story
Rickie Fowler rested, pain-free and ready for stretch run

Just Posted

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Olds College cannabis course launched

Online course will run Oct. 1-26

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Communications tower approved in Red Deer County despite objections

Woman living near tower’s proposed location said tower could be located elsewhere

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata; at least 1 dead

KOLKATA, India — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian… Continue reading

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks… Continue reading

Natural Resources committee meeting today to talk about pipeline decision

OTTAWA — Federal MPs on the natural resources committee will meet this… Continue reading

Motorcyle racer killed in crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS LEDUC, Alta. — A man described as an incredible… Continue reading

Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after… Continue reading

Turkey’s crisis could slow its push for influence in Balkans

VLADICIN HAN, Serbia — In the south of Serbia, a Turkish car… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month