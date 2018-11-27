Three Canadian soccer players among semifinalists for MAC Hermann Trophy

KANSSA CITY, Mo. — Three Canadians have made the list of semifinalists for the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top men’s and women’s U.S. college soccer players.

North Vancouver defender Alex Comsia, a senior at North Carolina, and Victoria defender Callum Montgomery, a senior at the University of Charlotte, were among 15 men’s semifinalists based on voting by NCAA Division I soccer coaches.

Midfielder Victoria Pickett of Barrie, Ont., a senior at the University of Wisconsin, made the women’s semifinalist list.

Three men’s finalists and three women’s finalists will be announced Dec. 7 in conjunction with the men’s College Cup semifinals in Santa Barbara, Calif. The winners will be revealed Jan. 4 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Wake Forest’s Jon Bakero, now a member of Toronto FC, and Stanford’s Andi Sullivan won the 2017 awards.

Previous Canadian winners were Kadeisha Buchanan (2016) and Christine Sinclair (2004, ‘05).

Canadian-born Teal Bunbury, a dual citizen who plays internationally for the U.S., won in 2009. His father Alex Bunbury, a Canadian Soccer Hall of Famer, scored 16 goals in 66 appearances for Canada.

