Three RDC Queens in top 10 at college golf national championships

RDC Queens third-year golfer Shaye Leidenius finished with bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships on Sunday at Alberta Springs Golf Resort late last month. She currently sits tied for third at the CCAA Golf Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The RDC Queens golf team is on a roll at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf National Championships.

Halfway through the 72-hole championship at Desert Blume Golf Course in Medicine Hat, the Queens lead the women’s team play with a total score of 324, three strokes up on the host Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

“They’re very relaxed and loose. They are firing on all cylinders,” said RDC golf coach Scott Bergdahl.

“The teams are really close. Four strokes our three strokes or 1o strokes is not insurmountable when it comes to college golf. That’s just a couple of strokes per person.”

Third-year Shaye Leidenius leads the pack for RDC after her second consecutive round of 79 on Wednesday.

The Ponoka native is tied for third at 14-over-par with Alyssa Stoddart of Fanshawe College. Leidenius won bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Championships late last month and last year, she finished fourth at nationals. She is eight strokes back of leader Emily Romancew of the John Abbott Islanders.

“She’s really feeling comfortable. She had a few issues (Wednesday) with chipping so we worked on that afterward,” Bergdahl said.

“She’s really confident with her game right now. She likes how she’s hitting it. She’s not sinking a lot of putts, although she’s not putting badly. I think if the putts start going in for her, she’s going to be good.”

Queens’ teammate Chole Sies also had a strong performance on day 2, finishing tied for seventh at plus-24. After an opening round 87 on Tuesday, the first-year golfer from Saskatchewan fired an 81 Wednesday.

“She went six strokes lower, which is absolutely outstanding. She did not play well (Tuesday). She is really quite confident, but nothing is dropping for her either,” Bergdahl said.

Second-year Queen Bradie Ouelette-Pillman was also steady in the second round with an 84. Her two-round total of 169 has her alone in ninth.

The RDC Kings, on the other hand, have struggled through two days. They sit ninth after 36 holes, with a team total of plus 64.

Logan Hill opened the tournament with a 79, then fired a 95 Wednesday. Those numbers are uncharacteristic for the Kings third-year golfer.

Darin Bertschi is the top King at plus-11 and Lacombe native Chase Broderson is one back tied for 33rd at plus-12. On Monday, the first-year Kings player from Lacombe was named a CCAA All-Canadian.

The CCAA Golf Championships continue Thursday and will wrap up on Friday in Medicine Hat.



