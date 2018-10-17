RDC Queens third-year golfer Shaye Leidenius finished with bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships on Sunday at Alberta Springs Golf Resort late last month. She currently sits tied for third at the CCAA Golf Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Three RDC Queens in top 10 at college golf national championships

The RDC Queens golf team is on a roll at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf National Championships.

Halfway through the 72-hole championship at Desert Blume Golf Course in Medicine Hat, the Queens lead the women’s team play with a total score of 324, three strokes up on the host Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

“They’re very relaxed and loose. They are firing on all cylinders,” said RDC golf coach Scott Bergdahl.

“The teams are really close. Four strokes our three strokes or 1o strokes is not insurmountable when it comes to college golf. That’s just a couple of strokes per person.”

Third-year Shaye Leidenius leads the pack for RDC after her second consecutive round of 79 on Wednesday.

The Ponoka native is tied for third at 14-over-par with Alyssa Stoddart of Fanshawe College. Leidenius won bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Championships late last month and last year, she finished fourth at nationals. She is eight strokes back of leader Emily Romancew of the John Abbott Islanders.

“She’s really feeling comfortable. She had a few issues (Wednesday) with chipping so we worked on that afterward,” Bergdahl said.

“She’s really confident with her game right now. She likes how she’s hitting it. She’s not sinking a lot of putts, although she’s not putting badly. I think if the putts start going in for her, she’s going to be good.”

Queens’ teammate Chole Sies also had a strong performance on day 2, finishing tied for seventh at plus-24. After an opening round 87 on Tuesday, the first-year golfer from Saskatchewan fired an 81 Wednesday.

“She went six strokes lower, which is absolutely outstanding. She did not play well (Tuesday). She is really quite confident, but nothing is dropping for her either,” Bergdahl said.

Second-year Queen Bradie Ouelette-Pillman was also steady in the second round with an 84. Her two-round total of 169 has her alone in ninth.

The RDC Kings, on the other hand, have struggled through two days. They sit ninth after 36 holes, with a team total of plus 64.

Logan Hill opened the tournament with a 79, then fired a 95 Wednesday. Those numbers are uncharacteristic for the Kings third-year golfer.

Darin Bertschi is the top King at plus-11 and Lacombe native Chase Broderson is one back tied for 33rd at plus-12. On Monday, the first-year Kings player from Lacombe was named a CCAA All-Canadian.

The CCAA Golf Championships continue Thursday and will wrap up on Friday in Medicine Hat.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
McDavid’s record start gives Oilers something to build on heading into home opener
Next story
B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

Just Posted

Legalizing cannabis cost estimate for Red Deer just under $400k

Although the province of Alberta has announced $11.2 million for cannabis legalization,… Continue reading

WATCH: Every square tells a story: Edmonton expert is exploring Red Deer’s quilting history

Community members can bring in family heirloom quilts for documentation

Red Deer-area dads going through divorce are invited to Man Up

Support group formed to focus on positive activities, networking

Volunteer photographers wanted for Winter Games

Plenty of volunteer perks

Alberta Health Services provides cannabis education

Cannabis health risks

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

PHOTO: Say goodbye to City Hall Park flowers

A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City… Continue reading

PHOTO: Chew On This! campaign draws attention to national poverty

Lunch bags were being handed out in front of The Hub downtown… Continue reading

Wickenheiser, Pegula reflect NHL’s trend toward diversity

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a laugh, Kim Pegula’s competitive nature kicked in… Continue reading

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

DUBBO, Australia — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were jokingly thanked… Continue reading

TV Review: A Roseanne Barr-less ‘The Conners’ is a triumph

NEW YORK — Can there be a “Roseanne” without Roseanne? The answer… Continue reading

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in August: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent to… Continue reading

Brian Mulroney joins board of directors of New York-based pot company

NEW YORK — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is joining the board… Continue reading

Canadians waking up to legalized cannabis: ‘My new dealer is the prime minister’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Canadians across the country woke up to legalized… Continue reading

Most Read