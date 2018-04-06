Three Things To Know: Canada’s Adam Hadwin at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., shot an impressive 3-under 69 on Thursday in the first round of the Masters to enter into a seven-way tie for fourth, three shots back of leader Jordan Spieth.

Here are three things to know before he tees off at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time for the second round at Augusta National.

BACK NINE HIGHS AND LOWS — Aside from a birdie on the par-4 No. 9, Hadwin was at even par through the front nine in the first round at historic Augusta National. The back nine, however, was more eventful. He birdied the 10th and 12th holes, then bogeyed the par-4 No. 14, but followed it up with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16. A bogey on 18 dropped him into the tie for fourth. Had he made that shot, he would have been in a three-way tie for second with Americans Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

—-

HEART IN VANCOUVER — Despite playing in the first major PGA event of the season, Hadwin was focused on the last game in Vancouver for Canucks superstars Henrik and Daniel Sedin. The Swedish twins announced their retirement earlier in the week.

“If it werent for this tournament called The Masters, I would be there to send off the Sedins. Guess this view will have to do! Congrats on an incredible career on the ice and for being even better people off of it! The city of Van was lucky to have you!” tweeted Hadwin late Thursday, adding a photo of the game on his laptop computer.

—-

SECOND TIME’S THE CHARM — This is Hadwin’s second consecutive year at the Masters. Last season he finished tied for 36th at 6-over par. His best round was the fourth where he fired a 2-under 70 to move up the standings. On Friday he’s playing with Patrick Reed, who missed last year’s cut, and Charley Hoffman, who tied for 22nd at 2 over.

Previous story
Alberta Golden Bears offensive lineman Mark Korte has football options
Next story
Regardless of standings, the East road goes through LeBron

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Saskatchewan RCMP say truck collided with bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say people have died and others have been… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month