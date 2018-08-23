Three-way tie for first-round lead at CP Women’s Open Henderson two shots back

REGINA — Canada’s Brooke Henderson fired a 6-under-par 66 on Thursday to sit two shots behind clubhouse co-leaders Mariajo Uribe, Ariya Jutanugarn and Nasa Hataoka at the CP Women’s Open.

Henderson three-putted her first hole for a bogey, but got the stroke back on the fourth, kickstarting a run of six birdies over seven holes. She was tied with three-time champ Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Australia’s Minjee Lee and several others with a few groups left on the course.

American Angel Yin (65) was one shot off the lead and Victoria amateur Naomi Ko was four strokes off the pace.

Uribe, from Colombia, was in one of the opening groups. She set the early tone at the Wascana Country Club with a course-record 64.

“It’s nice to start with a bogey-free round to actually see my golf game getting to where I know it is,” Uribe said. “It’s going to be a good week.”

Jutanugarn matched her score about an hour later. The world No. 2 from Thailand opened with four straight birdies and had just one blemish with a bogey on the par-4 16th hole.

“Today my goal was (just) don’t worry about the future too much,” she said. “Don’t think about what I’m going to shoot today. Just try to focus on things I can control.”

Several players went low in the morning as they took advantage of ideal weather conditions. Hataoka, from Japan, and Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., were two of the afternoon standouts.

Preferred lies were in effect on the 6,675-yard course. Greens were playing firm and fast and there was only a light breeze in the heat and sunshine.

Maude-Aimee LeBlanc of Sherbrooke, Que., and Anne-Catherine Tanguay of Quebec City were at 2-under 70. Alena Sharp of Hamilton and amateur Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l’Ile-Perrot, Que., opened at 71.

There are 16 Canadians in the field. Play will continue through Sunday at the US$2.25-million tournament.

Charles Fitzsimmons of London, Ont., and Todd Fanning of Winnipeg shared the previous course record at Wascana. They posted rounds of 65 at last year’s Canadian men’s mid-amateur championship.

———

Follow ↕GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

Previous story
Gelinas sac fly rallies Canada over Cuba at women’s baseball World Cup
Next story
Hockey’s popularity heating up in Arizona desert

Just Posted

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look inside the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Celebrating Water Quality Awareness Month

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Bernier put own ambitions ahead of party, country, says Conservative leader

HALIFAX — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is accusing Quebec MP and former… Continue reading

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby case against Trans Mountain pipeline

The leader of an Indigenous group that hopes to someday own a… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

MONTREAL — An Air Canada-led consortium has reached a $450-million deal to… Continue reading

‘It tops Hitman:’ Wrestler Bret Hart gets Blackfoot name at Calgary ceremony

CALGARY — Bret (The Hitman) Hart may go with a new nickname… Continue reading

Hiking reservations pitched for parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

VANCOUVER — With its turquoise glacial lakes and proximity to Metro Vancouver,… Continue reading

Saskatchewan government in court seeking order to remove protesters

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government as well as protesters who have been… Continue reading

Two Indigenous Manitoba men switched at birth reach settlement with Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The federal government has reached a financial settlement with two… Continue reading

Protest accuses Trudeau of fiddling on pipeline while climate change burns B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — Justin Trudeau’s twin objectives to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month