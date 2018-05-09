Athletes from the Thunder Country Trampoline and Gymnastics Club won 23 medals at Alberta Provincials in Calgary. (Thunder Country Trampoline Facebook photo)

Red Deer club wins 13 titles and trampoline team trophy at provincials

Thunder Country athletes win big

Athletes from the Thunder Country Trampoline Gymnastics Club returned from Alberta Provincials in Calgary with a huge medal haul.

The club picked up 23 medals in addition to winning the Team Trampoline title. They had 13 gold, six bronze, and four silver.

Keagan Soehn, Kalena Soehn, Alexandra Potter, Ashton Henfrey, Ebony Campbell, Taelum Henfrey (2) and Cody Cyman all won individual gold at the event in Calgary from May 5-6.

Seven pairs from the club also earned medals in the synchronized trampoline event, including five gold medal winners.

Keegan and Kyle Soehn, Piper Workman and Janae Saunders, Kalena Soehn and Alexandra Potter, Taelum Henfrey and Kevin Missikewitz and Cody Cyman and Rees Hawryszko were all the provincial winning duos in the synchronized trampoline.

Taelum and Cyman were named to Team Alberta for the Western Canada Cup and 11 club athletes will be part of Team Alberta for the Canadian National Championships in Lethbridge from July 4-9.

Those athletes are Kyle Soehn, Keegan Soehn, Kalena Soehn, Zach Blakely, Alexandra Potter, Ebony Campbell, Ashton Henfrey, Spencer Kooman, Sophie Nossack, Madison Ruff, Kevin Missikewitz.


