Thunder Country Trampoline athletes medal at Western Canada Cup

Athletes from the Thunder Country Trampoline and Gymnastics club hauled home seven medals from the Western Canada Cup Championships.

Kevin Missikewitz, Cody Cyman and Nadine Rajotte were all double medalists at the event. Cyman picked up a pair of golds in level 3, with a win in the mini-trampoline and in the synchronized trampoline alongside Rees Hawryszko.

Missikewitz earned a silver in the trampoline, then teamed up Eoin Wolfe for silver in the synchronized trampoline event. Rajotte won gold in level 1 tumbling and silver synchronized trampoline with Holly Skrepnyk.

Piper Workman and Janae Saunders also earned bronze in the level 1 synchronized trampoline event.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local female hockey players one step closer to representing Alberta at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer walks a mile in her shoes to support the Women’s Outreach

Men wear high heels to raise funds for charity

Forgetting animals won’t happen at Central Alberta Humane Society

Edmonton Humane Society puts new procedures in place

Humane society garage sale raises $80,000

Money going towards veterinary care

ShelterBox Canada tent to be on display

Tents going to earthquake survivors in Guatemala

Paved trail part of Sylvan Lake Park improvement plan

Paving of gravel trail running length of waterfront park began on Thursday

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

PHOTOS: Red Deer garage sale

Homeowners on Botterill Crescent in Red Deer had a neighbourhood garage sale Thursday

Calgary to allow festivals to set up tents where cannabis can be consumed

CALGARY — The City of Calgary will allow festivals to set up… Continue reading

Environmentalist David Suzuki receives honorary degree from Alberta university

EDMONTON — Human beings are a “tectonic force” shaping nearly every facet… Continue reading

Another group of residents seeks to sue CP Rail over Lac-Megantic rail disaster

MONTREAL — A new group of mostly Lac-Megantic residents is seeking authorization… Continue reading

Defence chief looking at ways to speed up military inquiries into deaths

OTTAWA — The military’s top general says he is not satisfied with… Continue reading

Woman charged in drug trafficking operation at Innisfail bar

Appears in court on July 27

Looking to the sky: B.C. company says it is sucking carbon from air, making fuel

It sounds like spinning straw into gold: suck carbon dioxide from the… Continue reading

Main building at historic Cape Breton inn burns to ground in early morning fire

BADDECK, N.S. — The main lodge of a historic inn on Cape… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month