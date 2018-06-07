Thunder Country Trampoline athletes medal at Western Canada Cup

Athletes from the Thunder Country Trampoline and Gymnastics club hauled home seven medals from the Western Canada Cup Championships.

Kevin Missikewitz, Cody Cyman and Nadine Rajotte were all double medalists at the event. Cyman picked up a pair of golds in level 3, with a win in the mini-trampoline and in the synchronized trampoline alongside Rees Hawryszko.

Missikewitz earned a silver in the trampoline, then teamed up Eoin Wolfe for silver in the synchronized trampoline event. Rajotte won gold in level 1 tumbling and silver synchronized trampoline with Holly Skrepnyk.

Piper Workman and Janae Saunders also earned bronze in the level 1 synchronized trampoline event.



