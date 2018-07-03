Ticats quarterback Masoli earns top performer nod for second straight week

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is a CFL top performer for the second week in a row.

Masoli finished second in voting for Week 3 on Tuesday, after guiding the Ticats to a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Masoli threw for 369 yards and a touchdown in the win. He leads the league in passing after three weeks.

Edmonton Eskimos running back C.J. Gable, a former Ticat, was voted top performer of the week. He ran for a CFL season-high 165 yards and a touchdown in the Eskimos’ come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions.

Montreal Alouettes kicker Boris Bede finished third in the voting after nailing all five of his field-goal attempts in a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

